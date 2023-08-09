Kansas City Chiefs GM addresses Chris Jones contract talks, possibility of trade

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the NFL Top 100 players entering the 2023 season. Now, the All-Pro defensive lineman is seeking a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid NFL players and properly reflects his value to the team.

Jones, age 29, is coming off a historically-dominant season in Kansas City. The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle was borderline unblockable in the second half of the regular season, compiling 23 quarterback hits with 13.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in the final 12 contests.

Chris Jones stats (2022): 29 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks

After relatively modest production previously in the playoffs, Jones elevated his game in January. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, Jones recorded five quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the 23-20 win.

Now, with NFL revenue skyrocketing and salaries for the best defensive players in football reaching new record-setting marks, Jones is in a contract year seeking a new deal that will reflect the market and his importance to Kansas City.

In an interview with Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, Chiefs’ general manager Brett Veach acknowledged that Jones deserves a bigger contract. While talks are ongoing and the All-Pro defensive lineman is holding out, Veach made it clear that Kansas City isn’t entertaining trade offers for Jones.

“I think for all parties, I think the best resolution would be for him to end his career as a Chief—and get that financial security—and for us to do what we had set out to do, and that’s to work through last offseason with this offseason in mind and get some young guys, which we did that, and then focus on this year and getting Chris done. Hopefully, we get this resolved, but we have no intentions of making a trade.” Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach on Chris Jones contract negotiations

It comes as no surprise that the Chiefs aren’t open to trading Jones. Even amid a holdout, he is the second-most important player in Kansas City. Losing Jones for any length of time would have catastrophic ramifications for the Chiefs’ defense.

Jones has significant leverage at the negotiating table, especially with Kansas City looking to create cap room this season. Poised to be one of the top free agents in 2024, the Chiefs need Jones to remain a Super Bowl contender. While the two sides might not necessarily be close on a deal, it would be a surprise if an extension isn’t signed by Week 1.