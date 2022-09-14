Cam Newton unlikely to land with the Dallas Cowboys

Cam Newton is one of the very few veteran free-agent quarterbacks with actual staring experience and success at this early point in the 2022 NFL season. Naturally, the former NFL MVP has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys following the injury Dak Prescott suffered in the team’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prescott is likely out at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand. Despite this, Dallas is seemingly prepared to go with backup Cooper Rush as a stopgap rather than adding an outside option. It was previously noted that the Cowboys have no plans to trade for someone like San Francisco 49ers backup Jimmy Garoppolo or Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It’s now looking like Cam Newton isn’t an option either on the free-agent market. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are reporting that Dallas isn’t expected to go after the veteran. Rather, the team is intent on going with Rush as a short-term option.

Cam Newton would actually make sense for the Dallas Cowboys

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Right now, Dallas has Rush and Will Grier as options. The team is expected to make another move at quarterback this week. That could simply be promoting Grier from the practice squad.

It’s not an ideal scenario for a Cowboys team that scored all of three points in the season opener with Prescott playing a vast majority of the time. In fact, Dallas was shutout after coming away with a field goal on the opening possession. Despite this, owner Jerry Jones and Co. seemingly have faith in Rush to handle the duties starting Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He can play at a level that we can win ball games. The main thing about him as a backup quarterback is we didn’t have to alter the offense to have him. That’s a good thing to have continuity. That’s the main reason he won the job. Just count on him. He threw a couple of good balls out there.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Cooper Rush

Rush, 28, has thrown all of 63 regular-season passes since the Dallas Cowboys made him an undrafted free agent back in 2017. The Central Michigan product did lead Dallas to a win over the Minnesota Vikings in his first and only NFL start last season.

Even then, Newton has both the experience and previous success to be seen as a legitimate insurance policy in the wake of Prescott’s injury.

Cam Newton stats (2011-21): 60% completion, 32,382 passing yards, 5,628 rushing yards, 269 total TD, 123 INT

Newton remains a free agent primarily because he’s holding out for a starting job. As it stands, Dallas would likely be the best opportunity for him to fulfill that goal. Right now, it seems highly unlikely.