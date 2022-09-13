Dallas Cowboys reportedly won’t make a ‘significant’ QB trade, 3 possible Dak Prescott fill-in options

The Dallas Cowboys are in a very difficult position following thumb surgery for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday. However, don’t expect the team to swing a major deal for the likes of 49ers backup Jimmy Garoppolo to hold the line until Prescott returns.

On Sunday night, Dallas was hit with a figurative body shot when Prescott injured the thumb on his throwing hand late in the team’s disappointing season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After smashing his thumb twice on the hands and helmet of Shaquil Barrett, Prescott was forced to go under the knife yesterday.

Related: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eyes return in 4-6 weeks

Originally, it looked like Prescott could be out as many as eight weeks. However, after the procedure, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that there is legitimate hope that their Pro Bowl QB could be back in a month. The positive outlook on his thumb, post-surgery, has shaped the team’s thinking on addressing the hole at QB, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. And now, the organization may just try to stay afloat over the next month with Cooper Rush under center.

“As of now, Cowboys do not plan to pursue significant trade for a QB barring unforeseen change, per source. Cowboys won’t take any possibility completely off table, but with Dak Prescott’s improved timeline and Cooper Rush’s familiarity with offense, team feels it can be patient.” Update on Cowboys QB situation

Outside quarterback options for Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The report from Folwer would take Garoppolo off the table as a possible trade target. Dallas could certainly hold pat with Rush until their starter is ready, however, there are some possible options on the free agent market that could play gun slinger and fill in for one or two games if the coaching staff quickly loses confidence in Rush.

One option that could be a quick fix, because of his ability to just jump in anywhere and throw it around — for better or worse — is recently retired 17-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. The former Jets and Bills starter has no fear on the field, and jumping into the pressure cooker of the Dallas Cowboys would make no difference to him. Plus, he has made a career of stealing wins by getting red hot at unexpected times.

Surprisingly — or maybe not that much — is the fact that Cam Newton is still available on the open market. He certainly is a shadow of the man that one an MVP award in 2015 but at only 33 he still has physical gifts that need to be respected. Making him a solid decoy and an option threat. Two facets of the game that wouldn’t need weeks of practice time to become of use for the ‘Boys sooner than later.

One final potential target for Dallas could be 25-year-old Seattle Seahawks backup Drew Lock. The 2019 second-round pick was part of the return in the Russell Wilson trade and was unable to beat journeyman Geno Smith for the starting job this summer. If the Cowboys were willing to offer up a third or fourth-round selection for the former Broncos talent, he could not only be another temporary fix option but a possible long-term fit for the backup QB spot.