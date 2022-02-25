Tampa Bay Buccaneers exercise 5th year option on Pro Bowler Devin White

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) reacts to a platy in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are certain they want to be in the Devin White business for two more seasons after exercising his fifth-year team option a year before they even needed to.

White only completed his third year in the league in 2021, but the 24-year-old proved his merit to the franchise with an outstanding season that earned him his first NFL Pro Bowl honors. The LSU product started all 17 games for the Bucs as he snagged up 128 combined tackles — 87 of which were solo — 3.5 sacks and 18 QB hits. He led the team in tackles.

Bucs exercise fifth-year option on Devin White

Pewterreport.com was the first to report on Friday that the team would make the move well in advance and pick up their young star’s fifth-year option before he even began training camp for his fourth year in the league. The linebacker is expected to make $11.374 million in the final year of his rookie deal (via Overthecap.com).

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft has amassed 359 tackles, an interception, 15 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles, and two touchdowns in the 45 games he has played in the NFL.

White has been one of the spells of good news for the franchise this offseason as franchise quarterback Tom Brady chose to forego another year with the team and retired. There were reports last week of friction between head coach Bruce Arians and Brady last season, and future Hall-of-Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has mentioned his desire to play with the Cincinnati Bengals and star QB Joe Burrow.