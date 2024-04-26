New rumors link 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk to a NFL Draft Day 2 blockbuster trade to a pair of Northeast teams

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

A blockbuster Brandon Aiyuk trade seems as possible as ever after the San Francisco 49ers drafted a wide receiver in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, and new rumors suggest a pair of Northeast teams are making a hard push for a Day 2 deal for the young star.

The 49ers are in a very difficult position. They have a wealth of talent on the offensive side of the ball but they are not going to be able to keep all of them, and they have a major problem to confront when it comes to their wide receiver room. The team gave Deebo Samuel a massive three-year, $71 million deal a couple of years ago and now his wingman Brandon Aiyuk is looking to get paid.

The problem is the team already has several other expensive players on the books and an eventual Brock Purdy monster contract extension on the horizon. That is why there have been rumblings that the organization could part with either Samuel or Aiyuk in a trade soon. However, the latter is the player more rival teams would be interested in.

Following Night 1 of the NFL Draft, the rumblings grew as loud as ever after the 49ers used their top pick in 2024 on Florida Gators receiver Ricky Pearsall. It seems like a blockbuster trade could be imminent and a pair of reports point to Aiyuk possibly headed to the Northeast for 2024 and beyond.

Patriots and Commanders pursuing NFL Draft Day 2 trade for Brandon Aiyuk

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Before Round 1 of the draft, NBC Sports Boston NFL reporter Tom Curran revealed that the New England Patriots have made a push for a Brandon Aiyuk trade. The Pats are the second team on the clock in Round 2 and their pick at 34 could have a lot of value for San Francisco.

However, they are not the only franchise in pursuit of the fast-rising receiving star. On Thursday night, NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport reported on the 49ers’ willingness to make a trade and claimed the Washington Commanders are also in the chase. They are allegedly danging their picks in Round 2 (36 and 40) as well as selections in later rounds.

Brandon Aiyuk stats (2023): 75 catches, 1,342 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 17.9 yards per catch

Brandon Aiyuk has made it clear all offseason that while he will be a professional in the final year of his rookie deal, he is looking to land a huge race — which reportedly could be for as much as $25 million per season.

