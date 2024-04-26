Day 2 NFL mock draft 2024: Bills, Patriots, Chargers, Packers find gems in Rounds 2-3

Credit: Jay Janner / American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books with 32 players officially joining the National Football League. With Round 1 wrapped up, it’s time to look ahead with our Day 2 NFL mock draft 2024 as we deliver predictions for Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night.

There are plenty of talented players still available, including several top prospects with first-round grades. While we haven’t included trades in our Day 2 2024 NFL Draft mock, we can guarantee there will be a lot on Friday night in Rounds 2 and 3.

Let’s dive into our Day 2 NFL mock draft 2024.

2024 NFL mock draft: Round 2 predictions

33. Buffalo Bills (via CAR): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

After trading down twice in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills still snag a player with the upside to become a No. 1 wide receiver. Adonai Mitchell wasn’t consistent at Texas, with effort level and a lack of a ‘takeover’ mentality, limiting him. With that said, this is a 6-foot-2 receiver with 4.34 speed and a ridiculous catch radius. Buffalo is a perfect situation for him and with the help of Josh Allen, Mitchell could become a perennial Pro Bowl receiver in his prime.

34. New England Patriots: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

We projected Troy Franklin to the New England Patriots in the second round of our final 2024 NFL Draft mock, so why not stick to it? Franklin immediately provides the Patriots with a much-needed vertical threat, but he also showcased the ability to make some contested catches. While we’re not completely sold on him becoming a No. 1 receiver, he could be a nice go-to weapon for Drake Maye for years to come.

35. Arizona Cardinals: Jer’Zhan Newton, iDL, Illinois

Another recreated pick from our 2024 NFL Draft mock on Wednesday morning, the Arizona Cardinals get Jer’Zhan Newton in Round 2 this time. Newton slipped down boards due to surgery in the offseason, but he’s arguably a top-20 talent when healthy. Plus, he met with Arizona. This is the classic example of both taking the best player available and addressing a need.

36. Washington Commanders: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

For whatever reason, Cooper DeJean fell out of the first Round. The Washington Commanders should be happy to benefit from it. While some view him as a future standout safety, DeJean’s athleticism proves he can stick at cornerback. DeJean will also be a weapon as a returner for Washington, plus, he can become a defensive chess piece for Dan Quinn thanks to hit positional versatility.

37. Los Angeles Chargers: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

There’s very real consideration here for a cornerback – Kool-Aid McKinstry and Mike Sainristill – we also thing the Los Angeles Chargers might consider a center (Zach Frazier or Jackson Powers-Johnson). However, a team in desperate need of wide receivers would greatly benefit from someone who simply knows how to get open. Ladd McConkey comes with a medical red flag, but he can make some plays vertically and far more importantly for Justin Herbert, he excels at simply creating separation and getting open.

38. Tennessee Titans: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

There were some rumors ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft that the Tennessee Titans might consider a wide receiver in the first round. They did the smarter thing, addressing the offensive tackle first. Now, the Titans can add an NFL-ready player like Ja’Lynn Polk. He’s a better complement to Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins, plus he’s very comfortable getting involved as a run blocker. Polk would be the replacement for Treylon Burks, who we still think gets traded during the draft.

39. Carolina Panthers: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

The Carolina Panthers have to do something to help defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. After trading away Brian Burns, the Panthers’ pass rush doesn’t really have much to offer. Jadeveon Clowney played well for the Baltimore Ravens, but that required a great system and a lot of talent around him. Marshawn Kneeland brings a great motor, boasts excellent length and delivers a nice combo of burst and power.

40. Washington Commanders (via CHI): Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

The Commanders have their quarterback of the future, but they need to start building an offensive line that can actually protect Jayden Daniels. Kiran Amegadjie is a project, which should come as no surprise from an FCS prospect. However, all the physical traits to be molded into an above-average starter at left tackle are there. He shouldn’t start in 2024, but he can be the Commanders’ left tackle of the future.

41. Green Bay Packers: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The Green Bay Packers missed out on Terrion Arnold. No problem, they get his teammate with the second-round pick acquired from the Aaron Rodgers trade. Kool-Aid McKinstry lacks top-end speed, but he knows how to play the position with years of learning from Nick Saban sharpening his football IQ. He’ll likely never become a No. 1 cornerback, but he’s certainly the smart, polished cornerback who can start for a playoff contender and add further depth to the Packers’ secondary.

42. Houston Texans: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Welcome to the 2024 NFL Draft, Houston Texans. With their first pick in the second round, Houston provides some more help for DeMeco Ryans’ defense. Braden Fiske was one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process and even on the small size for an interior defensive lineman, Fiske’s combo of athleticism, intelligence and motor can make him an interior pass-rush specialist for Houston.

43. Atlanta Falcons: Ennis Rakestraw Jr, CB, Missouri

Falling one of the most bizarre first-round picks in recent memory, one of the primary Atlanta Falcons draft needs is finally addressed. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. offers the intelligence, discipline, versatility and physicality that Raheem Morris will love. While Rakestraw Jr. might not snag a lot of interceptions in his career, he is a starting-caliber cornerback who can make a positive impact on all three downs.

44. Las Vegas Raiders: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

There isn’t an offensive tackle we like in this spot for the Las Vegas Raiders, so cornerback becomes the position we targeted. Iowa State’s T.J. Tampa will give Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a ton of size and physicality at the position, with the length and awareness to stick on the outside at the NFL level.

45. New Orleans Saints: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

The New Orleans Saints turn to their defense in Round 1, grabbing a player who should become fast friends with Tyrann Mathieu. Javon Bullard can line up in multiple spots for New Orleans as a rookie season, but he might be best suited at nickel. What stands out is the instincts and a willingness to come downhill and attack.

46. Indianapolis Colts: Mike Sainristill, CB, Michigan

The Indianapolis Colts missed out on the L’Jarius Sneed trade this offseason, but they do land a very smart and hard-nosed defensive back here. Mike Sainristill is undersized and he isn’t a burner, but those are about the only knocks you can make against him. He’s sound in zone coverage, plays sound football and he brings an energy that made him beloved by his teammates at Michigan.

47. New York Giants: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Here is the dice roll for the New York Giants. They passed on a quarterback in Round 1, but offseason reports made it clear the Giants’ front office and coaching staff aren’t sold on Daniel Jones whatsoever. While we wouldn’t recommend Spencer Rattler as a starting quarterback in 2024, he does have more tools as a passer than Jones and he might even be a safer bet against pressure behind the Giants’ offensive line. Plus, Rattler can sling bullets like few others.

48. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest winners in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft and they’d likely feel even happier after this selection. Kamari Lassiter would be a nice fit in Ryan Nielsen’s system, providing an instinctive cornerback who comes out of Georgia knowing how to win with his technique in tight coverage or how to use his mind to close out windows quickly in zone coverage.

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

After addressing one side of the trenches, the Cincinnati Bengals now turn their focus to the other. The defensive interior is an alarming weakness right now for Cincinnati and the defensive line gets even worse if Trey Hendrickson is traded. Kris Jenkins will hold his own at defensive tackle, offering the strength to even overpower starting guards and centers in the NFL.

50. Philadelphia Eagles: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Surprisingly, the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t take an offensive tackle in the first round. It still feels like a position Howie Roseman will want to hit fairly early in the 2024 NFL Draft and Kingsley Suamatai is highly intriguing. He’s going to need plenty of development at offensive tackle, but Philadelphia has time to work with him behind the scenes and we know Jeff Stoutland can maximize him.

51. Pittsburgh Steelers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

Roman Wilson isn’t the flashiest wide receiver available, but he brings a lot of traits the Pittsburgh Steelers should love. He’s got enough pop to make a few plays deep and get a few extra yards after the catch. Plus, he’s a sure-handed player who is also willing to get into the thick of things as a blocker.

52. Los Angeles Rams: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

The Los Angeles Rams snag their left tackle of the future. Patrick Paul already has the chops to be a quality pass blocker in the NFL, but there’s not nearly enough technique or consistency as a run blocker right now. Still, it’s difficult to find 6-foot-7 offensive tackles with this kind of arm length and they often don’t make it into Round 2. Paul might not start immediately, but he could be molded into an above-average left tackle by Los Angeles in a few years.

53. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Philadelphia Eagles addressed their need at cornerback in Round 1, now here comes the off-ball linebacker. Edgerrin Cooper is more projection right now, but he also doesn’t have the injury history nor the size concerns that come with Payton Wilson. Just let Cooper keep his eyes on the things in front of him and his speed will allow him to make some splash plays, including on blitzes.

54. Cleveland Browns: Brandon Dorlus, DT, Oregon

The Cleveland browns don’t get to take a lot of swings in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Brandon Dorlus is a solid find here in Round 2. he’s a versatile defensive lineman with punch and power and he even has a few pass-rush moves. There’s a strong chance he’s a better NFL player than he was in college.

55. Miami Dolphins: Zach Frazier, iOL, West Virginia

This could prove to be a lovely steal for the Miami Dolphins. A season-ending leg injury wiped out a chance for Zach Frazier to prove himself as a first-round talent and it limited what he could do during the pre-draft process. With that said, he has everything you could want in a starting center and Miami absolutely needs long-term help on the interior.

56. Dallas Cowboys: Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon

A player we might’ve considered for the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is available in the 50s. Jackson Powers-Johnson’s personality evidently scared some teams off in interviews, but Dallas isn’t afraid of some odd balls. He is a unique character for a center, but what he showed at the position this past season at Oregon suggests he could be a very good starter and his ceiling is even higher with the help of the Cowboys coaching staff.

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

This is certainly a gamble, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need more help at off-ball linebacker. Wilson’s injury history means there’s a chance he might not have a long NFL career, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made it pretty clear they want to contend right now. At the very least, Wilson should be an upgrade over what Devin White provided in the last two seasons.

58. Green Bay Packers: Christian Haynes, iOL, UConn

The Green Bay Packers seem poised to move Zach Tom to center, with Jordan Morgan likely taking over at right tackle. However, that still leaves guard as a position to address fairly early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Christian Haynes is one of the best interior line prospects in 2024 and he’d be a huge upgrade over Sean Rhyan.

59. Houston Texans: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

The Houston Texans give C.J. Stroud another weapon, this time more of a contested catch wide receiver to pair with Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs. Keon Coleman’s skill set, winning in the red zone and dominating as the contested-catch guy, would add a new layer to the Texans’ offense.

60. Buffalo Bills: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Instincts, a nose for the football and an ability to make up ground quickly. All of those are the things Tyler Nubin would bring to the Buffalo Bills secondary. While he wouldn’t offer much of anything against the run in his rookie season, Buffalo could use a ballhawk roaming deep.

61. Detroit Lions: Ruke Orhorhoro, iDL, Clemson

After moving up for a cornerback in Round 1, a nice defensive tackle falls right into the Detroit Lions’ lap. Ruke Orhorhoro offers multi-alignment versatility who could see the field early as a run defender and possibly blossom into a three-down player.

62. Baltimore Ravens: Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

Sure, the Baltimore Ravens will help themselves to an edge rusher. Adisa Isaac lacks bulk right now, but that’s one of the few things that prevented him from being a first-round pick along with being undersized. Still, the Ravens’ coaching staff would love Isaac’s ability to win with hand-to-hand combat as a situational pass rusher.

63. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

The San Francisco 49ers have to come away with an offensive tackle on Day 2. Blake Fisher might not win a training camp competition with Colton McKivitz, but just a few months with the 49ers coaching staff to improve his technique could get him out on the field over McKivitz by November.

64. Kansas City Chiefs: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

The Texas Longhorns teammates stay together. With Travis Kelce nearing retirement, the Kansas City Chiefs must come up with a long-term plan at the position. Sander can’t be used as a blocker and his route-running must improve, but the athletic traits are clear as day. Give him some time to learn from Kelce and Sanders will become the Chiefs’ long-term star at tight end.

Day 2 NFL mock draft 2024: Round 3 projections