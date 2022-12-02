3 Bold predictions for New York Giants vs Washington Commanders in Week 13

The (7-4) New York Giants will look to end their two-game losing streak this Sunday when they take on the (7-5) Washington Commanders.

This is the biggest game of the season for New York because if they lose they’ll fall to last place in the NFC East. In addition, if the Seahawks defeat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, they’ll be on the outside looking in on the playoff picture in the NFC.

Fortunately for New York, they’ve had 10 days to prepare for this game, and they may get several key players back from injury. Tackle Evan Neal, tight end Daniel Bellinger, center Jon Feliciano, safety Dane Belton, and cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott and Fabian Moreau all participated in Thursday’s practice, and the hope is that they’ll suit up on Sunday.

In addition, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari who’s played in only two games this season due to a calf injury, might be taken off IR and play on Sunday as well. Even if the New York Giants get all or most of their injured players back, it won’t be easy for them to defeat their division rival. They’re going to need players to step up and make plays when it matters most.

Related: NFL games today – Get watch times and odds for Sunday’s slate of matchups

Here are three bold predictions for the New York Giants in their game against the Washington Commanders.

New York Giants will rush for over 200 yards

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last week against the Falcons, Washington surrendered 167 yards on the ground on 29 carriers to Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta running backs. The Falcons had a ton of success with RPOs, and this is something New York will look to duplicate on Sunday.

The Giants’ two best offensive options this year have been when either Saquon Barkley or Daniel Jones is running with the ball. Saquon has been held in check over the last two games averaging just 30 yards, but expect him to get back on track this week especially if Neal and Feliciano play.

Expect offensive coordinator Mike Kafa to dial up RPOs often on Sunday to exploit the vulnerability that Washington showed last week. As a result, Big Blue will gain over 200 yards on the ground.

The Giants‘ defense will sack Tyler Heincke five times

In his six starts, the Commanders’ offensive line has done a good job of keeping quarterback Taylor Heinicke upright as he’s been sacked just nine times all season and hasn’t been sacked in the last two games.

New York’s sack total is lower than what was expected as they have just 20 on the season. But all of that can change if they get their leading sack artist from a season ago in Ojulari back.

Plus Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has had a week and a half to come up with exotic blitzes to get to Heinicke. The New York Giants front seven knows they have to play better in order to make the playoffs, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is probably sick of hearing that he only has one sack on the season. Expect the defense to take down Heincke five times on Sunday.

Darius Slayton will have two receiving touchdowns

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

One of the plays that Darius Slayton is best remembered for is dropping a wide-open touchdown in Week 2 of the 2021 season in New York’s 30-29 loss to Washington.

But that was then, and this is now, and over the last four games, Slayton has become a reliable receiver averaging 77 yards per game. He’s only found the end zone twice this season but expect him to double that amount against the Commanders.

Washington has allowed 19 passing touchdowns this season, and with the New York Giants receiving core depleted, Slayton will see several red zone targets, and convert two of them into touchdowns.

The talk around the team this week is whether or not Odell Beckham Jr will sign with them. The talk next week might be will the Giants engaged in contract talks with Slayton who is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Game Prediction: Giants 24, Commanders 17