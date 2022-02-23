3 best Freddie Freeman free-agent destinations

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman has been the face of the Atlanta Braves for a decade, but his days in Northern Georgia may be over. According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, there’s a “growing belief” that Freeman will be playing elsewhere in 2022.

If Freeman’s days with Atlanta are indeed numbered, he’s the best attainable player on the MLB free agent market. He’s arguably the best first baseman in the sport, still in his prime and will transcend any MLB offense.

Here are three ideal free agent destinations for Freddie Freeman.

3) Freddie Freeman kickstarts the Chicago Cubs

Yes, the Cubs just traded away their homegrown stars and aren’t ready to get back in the Wild Card Race. That said, they’ve had a stealthy offseason and signing Freeman would change the limited dynamic that surrounds their 2022 season.

Frank Schwindel played well at first base after the Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo, meaning the corner infield position isn’t a pressing need for manager David Ross’ depth chart. On the other hand, there’s a considerable chance that a universal designated hitter is implemented if and when the 2022 MLB season begins. Freeman plays first with Schwindel serving as the DH.

Freeman makes a compelling infield with upside a sturdy unit that would become the featured element of the new-look Cubs. With the perennial All-Star at first, Patrick Wisdom at third and two of Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal and David Bote at the middle infield positions, the Cubs have speed, power and well-versed skill sets in their starting infield.

Freddie Freeman stats (2021): .300/.393/.503, 31 home runs and 83 RBIs across 600 at-bats

Chicago has beefed up its rotation with the additions of Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley, who could form a reliable unit alongside Kyle Hendricks. At the plate, Freeman adds a premier left-handed hitter to an already respectable offense.

All that said, the Cubs may prefer to call it quits with their offseason spending, choosing to gradually retool their operation.

2) Freddie Freeman gives the New York Yankees the oomph

The Yankees are still trying to break through and win the American League. Freeman amplifies their chances of doing as such.

New York is coming off a rollercoaster season in all aspects of the game. Freeman substantially enhances the most volatile part of manager Aaron Boone’s team, that being the everyday lineup. The first baseman becomes the team’s most formidable hitter. He creates a nightmare for opposing pitchers as Freeman would be part of an order that includes high-level sluggers like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and perhaps a better version of DJ LeMahieu.

Freeman adds further balance to their order in adding a well-rounded, left-handed hitter who hits for slug and gets on base via base on balls; he adds offensive variety. Furthermore, Freeman gives an inconsistent and could-be raw infield a vacuum to clean up throws at first base.

Freddie Freeman contract prediction: five-year, $165 million deal

A subsequent move to signing Freeman would be the Yankees trading Luke Voit, who the front office essentially deemed replaceable by acquiring Anthony Rizzo at last season’s MLB trade deadline.

Signing Freeman is a power move for the Yankees. It could be what gets them above the AL East cluster that includes the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. The factor that could stop the Yankees from signing Freeman, though, is them not wanting to expand a $200-plus million payroll so they can re-sign Judge next offseason.

1) Freddie Freeman to the Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have been one of the best teams in the NL for the better part of the last five years, but they haven’t made a World Series appearance. After their pitiful offensive showing in the 2021 playoffs (they scored six runs in their four-game, first-round series loss to the Braves), Freeman makes all the sense in the world for the Brewers.

While first baseman Rowdy Tellez was a legitimate threat from the left side down the stretch and manager Craig Counsell has infield versatility at his disposal, Freeman changes the game for their order. Plus, Tellez can be their DH and give Freeman a day off in the field every once in a while.

Milwaukee has a lot of respectable and efficient hitters like Willy Adames, Luis Urias and Kolten Wong. The issue is their star player, Christian Yelich, has hit at a subpar level over the last two years. For a team with World Series aspirations like the Brewers, they can’t bank on Yelich rekindling his old ways.

Freeman gives Milwaukee a hitter that pitching staffs have to ponder pitching around or walking. He becomes their most imposing hitter, is someone who generates offense and allows the rest of the order to hit to its strengths/not walk up to the plate with a specific mindset.

Milwaukee has quite possibly the best pitching staff in baseball with Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta dominating every fifth day and relievers like Josh Hader and Devin Williams blowing their offerings past hitters. It will be a historically expensive signing for the franchise, but Freeman moves the needle for the Brewers’ offense.