‘Major’ Washington Commanders announcement coming from DC Attorney General Thursday

The Washington Commanders organization is bracing for some very bad news that is expected to come on Thursday from the District of Columbia Attorney General.

The Washington Commanders organization has been a mess on and off the football field for the better part of the last year. Heading into the 2022 season, the team was inundated by investigations from Congress, the NFL, and several regional attorney generals.

The various inquiries were examining allegations of rampant sexual misconduct in the organization, financial dirty dealings by Commanders’ brass, or in some cases both. Well, it seems a hammer is expected to fall from one of those investigations tomorrow.

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN Washington sports writer John Keim revealed some interesting news from the Washington, D.C. Attorney General.

“The DC Attorney General’s office emailed reporters regarding a press conference tomorrow where AG Karl Racine will ‘make a major announcement related to the Washington Commanders.'” – Latest on Commanders investigations

What could Washington Commanders’ announcement be about?

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In April, the offices of the attorney generals in D.C. and Virginia announced separate investigations into the allegations against the Commanders’ organization. When it comes to the D.C. inquiry, that office was looking into all of the above when it comes to the various misconduct by the Washington football franchise.

In a statement to WTOP in April, D.C. A.G. Karl Racine said their investigation would cover the claims of “sexual harassment, workplace misconduct, the franchise’s response to those claims, and its ticket sales practices.”

Considering the various paths the office is going down in its investigation, it’s difficult to guess what the specific announcement will be on. However, considering the status of the D.C. office, it is more likely the announcement will be in regard to what Congress discovered earlier this year.

The House Oversight Committee announced in April that they found evidence of the organization purposefully withholding ticket revenue information, and not paying their full obligation of 40% to the league.

Earlier this month, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder hired Bank of America to explore possible options to sell the team.