Buffalo Bills star Von Miller intends to play out entire six-year contract

When the Buffalo Bills signed former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract back in March, many were caught by surprise.

Miller, 33, missed the entire 2020 season to injury and has seen somewhat of a downtick in production since a brilliant 2018 campaign with his former Denver Broncos squad.

However, the details of said deal suggested that Buffalo simply committed to three years with a combined cap hit of $52-plus million. It has an out out following the 2024 campaign with a $7.41 million dead cap hit.

These details are not stopping Miller from indicating that he plans to fulfill the entire six-year contract.

“This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing. I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady’s done it. Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out.” Von Miller on his contract, via Buffalo news

By the time Miller’s contract comes to an end in March of 2028, he’ll be weeks away from turning 39. This is a pretty impressive goal for the all-time great.

What the Buffalo Bills can expect from Von Miller

Jun 14, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) looks on during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Splitting time between the Broncos and eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season, Miller recorded a combined 17 quarterback hits and 9.5 sacks. He excelled for Los Angeles in the playoffs, including a two-sack performance a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Von Miller stats (career): 233 QB hit, 154 tackles for loss, 115.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles

The No. 2 pick of the Broncos out of Texas A&M back in 2011, Miller tops all active NFL players in career sacks. He ranks 31st all-time, just ahead of Dallas Cowboys all-time great Harvey Martin.

Despite some injury concerns, Miller has more than proven he can be an elite edge pass rusher when he’s on the field. Perhaps the most-talented team in the NFL, the Bills will need this if they want to win the Super Bowl.