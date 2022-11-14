Vidgo Free Trial: Everything You Need To Know (2022)

No two streaming services are created equal, and that also applies to free trials. The Vidgo free trial is only four hours long and works only to watch one college football game, but it does give viewers a decent idea of the stream quality. Although a Vidgo free trial is short, at least it offers a way to find out whether or not you like the service and how it works before committing. Just know you’ll only have a limited period of time to test things out.

What can I watch with my Vidgo free trial?

Vidgo’s free trial is limited, allowing users to try it out only on college football broadcasts. In fact, it’s specifically for the college football game of the week. You won’t be able to check out other channels or content without paying for an entire month. Unfortunately, all sales are final according to Vidgo’s terms of service, so there’s no opportunity to cancel the service and receive a refund once you’ve paid.

How does the Vidgo free trial compare to others?

Vidgo’s free trial doesn’t stack up against any other streaming service (except, perhaps, those with no trial at all). When you consider the seven-day free trials from Philo and FuboTV, it’s hard to justify the mere four hours that Vidgo provides, particularly when you consider that it doesn’t even allow you to check out other content. That being said, many streaming services don’t offer any type of free trial, so viewers, especially college football fans, may find a limited trial better than nothing at all.

How to sign up for the Vidgo free trial

Vidgo

If you want to test out Vidgo, you’ll need to first go to its website. The Vidgo free trial isn’t available until it’s time for the game to air.

Select “Sign Up Now” near the top of the screen. You will be asked to enter your email to view a specific game. This game changes week by week. Enter your email and select “Sign Up.” You’ll be able to watch the game for free, but that’s all.

That’s all there is to the trial. If you try to sign up during any other time frame, you’ll be taken to the plans page and prompted to sign up.

How to subscribe to Vidgo once my free trial expires

If you decide you like Vidgo and you want to sign up, select the “Plans” page at the top of the screen. It will break down all of your options. Vidgo is split into three plans: English Plus, English Premium, and Spanish Mas.

English Plus has 110+ channels for $59.99 per month, as well as 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days. English Premium gives 150+ live channels for $79.95 per month and 20 hours of free DVR with no time limit. Spanish Mas provides 45+ channels, all aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences, for $39.95 per month and 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days.

All Vidgo plans have a limit of three simultaneous streams across devices. The channel lineup is rather extensive, especially for sports fans. You can check out ESPN, the Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and many more channels.

Is Vidgo’s free trial worth it?

If you’re on the fence about signing up for Vidgo, the free trial won’t do much to sway your decision. Its limitations mean you can’t get a feel for the service as a whole. Then again, you don’t have anything to lose by signing up; you can watch a college football game for free, then decide to sign up for a plan afterward if you’d like.

Just remember that Vidgo is a prepaid service, so you’ll be charged as soon as you sign up for a specific plan. If you pay for one month and decide it isn’t for you, remember to cancel your subscription before the next billing cycle to avoid another fee.

FAQs

Does Vidgo offer a free trial?

Vidgo offers a four-hour free trial during specific time frames and only for college football games.

Is Vidgo free on Roku?

You can download the Vidgo channel for free through Roku, but you can’t watch any content without a paid subscription.

Does Vidgo have local channels?

Vidgo offers local channels depending on your specific location. Channel selection will vary from place to place.