Washington Commanders rookie Tre Walker retiring from NFL

Washington Commanders rookie linebacker Tre Walker is retiring from the NFL, becoming the latest NFL player to retire this summer.

While Walker went unselected during the 2022 NFL Draft, teams liked his combination of physicality, athleticism and frame. One area that really stood out to draft evaluators is his run defense, which Washington likely hoped could earn him a spot on its 53-man roster.

Tre Walker college stats (career): 126 solo tackles, 15.6 tackles for loss, 26 rushing yards

Instead, the 6-foot-1 linebacker is ending his career in football. After Walker was not spotted at practice, the Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera announced the rookie has chosen to retire immediately.

“Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided he was going to move on from football. So that’s why he wasn’t out here today. Tre’s a solid young man. A guy we had some hopes for. But unfortunately, he decided it was time to move on. So we want to wish him all the best.” Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on retirement of Tre Walker (via NBC Sports Commanders)

Walker joins a growing number of NFL players who have hung up their cleats this summer. The Commanders already lost tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden to retirement, with the 24-year-old stepping away after being a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is retiring for medical reasons, Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis retired at 26, wide receiver Ryan Switzer retired at 27 and Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good ended his NFL career this summer.

In addition, future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski retired for the second time and 13-year veteran Jason McCourty also announced his playing days are over. In addition, New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono is likely headed for a medical retirement

