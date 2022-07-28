Commanders TE Antonio Gandy-Golden retiring

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring after two seasons and 10 NFL games.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that the 24-year-old is going back to school.

A fourth-round pick in 2020, Gandy-Golden had one career reception for 3 yards as a rookie in 2020. He played in 10 games (two starts) in two seasons.

He played 31 percent of the offensive snaps in 2020 and 24 percent of the special teams snaps in 2021.

As a wide receiver at Liberty, Gandy-Golden caught 150 passes for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns in 24 games from 2018-19.

–Field Level Media