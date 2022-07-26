Seahawks running back Chris Carson retiring with neck injury

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is retiring due to a neck injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The team reportedly will release the two-time 1,000-yard rusher with a failed physical designation.

The 27-year-old Carson would be entitled to receive “several million” in injury protection benefits under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, per the report. He signed a two-year, $10.43 million deal in March 2021.

Carson suffered a neck injury in a Week 4 win against San Francisco last season and was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 16.

He later had surgery to repair the injury, finishing the season with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns and six receptions for 29 yards in four starts.

A seventh-round pick in 2017, Carson rushed for 3,502 yards and 24 TDs and caught 107 passes for 804 yards and seven scores in 49 games (48 starts) over five seasons. He ran for 1,151 yards in 2018 and 1,230 in 2019.

–Field Level Media