Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashaan Melvin retires; Jaycee Horn to PUP list

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin retired before the Carolina Panthers took the practice field for the first time at 2022 training camp, ending his seven-year NFL career.

Melvin played in 10 games and started twice with the Panthers in 2021, but he didn’t report with veterans on Tuesday.

Carolina is keeping a close eye on prized cornerback Jaycee Horn. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list because he experienced soreness in his surgically repaired foot during conditioning tests Wednesday.

Melvin, 32, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013 and had stops with the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Indinapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and then-Oakland Raiders. His career spanned 74 total games (42 starts) with 260 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Horn, a top-10 draft pick in 2021, missed 14 games last season with three broken bones in his right foot. He said in April he was “back rolling” and recovered from the injury.

The Panthers planned to work him back in with the starting defense early in training camp, but opted to tap the brakes on Tuesday.

Head coach Matt Rhule called the move to the PUP list precautionary and said Horn could be deemed ready to go as soon as later in the week.

