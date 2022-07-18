Wide receiver Ryan Switzer announces retirement at 27

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer announced his retirement Monday on social media due to a recent injury.

Switzer, 27, who last played in an NFL game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, said he plans to go into coaching.

“Although my playing days are over, I’m looking forward to using the knowledge and experience I’ve accumulated to help the next generation of players through coaching,” he posted on Twitter. “I promise to bring the same relentless mindset that enabled me to live my dream of playing NFL football to this next chapter of my life.”

A fourth-round pick by Dallas in 2017, Switzer caught 50 passes for 321 yards and one touchdown in 41 games with the Cowboys (2017) and Steelers (2018-19).

Switzer added 537 yards and one touchdown on punt returns and registered 1,373 yards on kickoff returns.

He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Cleveland Browns but did not appear in any games.

–Field Level Media