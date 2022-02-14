NFL insiders expected Tom Brady to return, thinks he will unretire in July

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, stepping away from the NFL after an age-44 season that saw him play at an MVP-caliber level. With the future Hall of Fame quarterback already waffling on a future return, many around the NFL think unretiring is likely.

For now, Brady remains retired and said he’s not looking to come back. However, he didn’t close the door on a return and Rob Gronkowski also suggested the star quarterback isn’t done. It’s exactly why the Buccaneers are leaving the door open for Brady, willing to do whatever it takes to sell him on playing again.

It’s also become a discussion point around the NFL, especially before the Super Bowl. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there’s a ‘definite and palpable sense’ that Brady will play again. Furthermore, many inside the league believe Brady might unretire by July.

In his retirement post, Brady cited the commitment football requires as a primary reason for stepping away. He is one of the hardest-working and maniacal players in NFL history. It doesn’t come as a major surprise that a person with nothing left to prove would be willing to shift his focus to spending time with his kids and working on his business ventures. Brady is the best NFL player ever.

With that said, there’s no reason why he couldn’t play next season and win an eighth Super Bowl ring. If not for injuries and drama with the Buccaneers, he might have been playing in Super Bowl LVI. Still fully capable of operating at an elite level as a 45-year-old quarterback, there’s no question Brady has the talent to stick around.

Related: Tampa Bay Buccaneers hopeful Tom Brady returns in 2022

For now, Brady seems happy to enjoy retirement for the next few weeks. When May rolls around and NFL quarterbacks are busy preparing for the upcoming season, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the itch returns and Brady announces he is coming back.