Tom Brady comeback? Rob Gronkowski says GOAT QB will be back in a couple years

When news of the Tom Brady retirement dropped, everyone was shocked. Even though a possible TB12 retirement had recently been hinted at, most didn’t believe it or didn’t want to believe the career of the GOAT was coming to an end after 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowl rings.

It wasn’t until a few days later, when Brady officially announced the news himself that we knew his days slinging the football around the yard were done at the age of 44.

Unless, maybe Brady has a few more touchdown tosses in his golden arm?

Rob Gronkowski believes Tom Brady’s coming back

If there’s one person who knows about making a comeback, it’s Rob Gronkowski. The four-time All-Pro tight end retired in 2019, only to come back a year later to win another ring with TB12’s Tompa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, Gronk says Brady isn’t ready to hang up his cleats for good either.

“The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronkowski told USA TODAY Sports Friday. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’ Rob Gronkowski on Tom Brady’s playing future

Wow. That would be a story. Some are still speculating about Brady returning to the gridiron with another team in 2022, but this is the first we’ve heard about him possibly taking a year off and then deciding he’s feeling spry again years later.

Playing at a near MVP level in his final season at the age of 44 is already a marvel, but doing so even later in his career? That’s just nuts. But at the same time, if there’s anyone who can, it’s probably Brady. He’ll continue with his plant-based diet consisting of whole foods, complete with the avocado ice cream he enjoys and probably still be able to outplay half the league when he’s 50. He’s just different.

By the way, Brady himself hasn’t ruled out a comeback, so let’s not write off Gronk’s comments just yet.