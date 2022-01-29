Tom Brady retires after 22 NFL seasons

Speculated for some time now, ESPN reports Tom Brady is retiring. After 22 NFL seasons, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hall of Fame quarterback is reportedly ending his historic NFL career.. According to Jeff Darlington, Adam Schefter and several others, TB12, the one they call the GOAT is calling it quits.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @AdamSchefter and me. More coming on https://t.co/b1HxijCoJE. pic.twitter.com/lgwoH4dATL — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady and his legacy

We would be here until 2023 if we went through all of his records and accomplishments throughout the career of Tom Brady, but here are a few that stick out.

7 Super Bowl rings

5 Super Bowl MVPs

3 MVP awards

15 Pro Bowl seasons

Member of HOF All-2000’s and 2010’s teams

NFL’s all -time leader in passing touchdowns and passing yards

More playoff victories than any other player in NFL history

So that’s it Tom? No goodbye? No final sendoff season that celebrates his illustrious achievements at every turn, in each city and stadium he travels to?

It’s a bit sad honestly, but who are we to question how Brady wants to end his career? He’s given fans of the game so much since becoming a little-known sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan back in 2000.

An incredible era that included 20 seasons by coach Bill Belichick’s side is coming to an end. There will be no age-45 season, despite many comments over the years from TB12 suggesting otherwise.

What’s next for Tom Brady, Buccaneers?

Tom Brady could likely find success in any employment field he chooses. Whether it’s staying involved with football in some form or disappearing from the public eye in a sense to enjoy more time with his family, and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen, Brady will ride off into the sunset a champion. Maybe not this season, but that’s how the NFL will always remember him.

Thanks Tom, it’s been a hell of a ride.