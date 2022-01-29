Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady, the greatest player in NFL history, is retiring after 22 seasons. The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is stepping away following his age-44 season.

Reports surfaced before the NFC Divisional Round that Brady was contemplating ending his NFL career. Teammates and those in the Buccaneers’ organization were bracing for it and the buzz increased following his comments during an interview Monday.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady will now be walking away from the NFL all while he still played the game at an elite level.

Tom Brady stats (2021): 5,316 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 102.1 QB rating. 67.5% completion rate

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.



More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. pic.twitter.com/6CHWmMlyXg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

The 44-year-old entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. A five-time Super Bowl MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection, his departure leaves a massive hole on the Buccaneers’ roster and a star void in the NFL.

Tom Brady career stats: 84,520 passing yards, 624 passing touchdowns, 97.6 QB rating, 64.2% completion rate

Brady retires as the all-time leader in career passing yards (84,250), pass completions (7,263), passing touchdowns (624). He also led the NFL in passing yards, completions and touchdowns in the 2021 NFL season.

Related: See where Tom Brady, Patriots land among greatest dynasties

Sports world reacts to Tom Brady retiring

Tom Brady's 22-year career:

* 7X Super Bowl champion

* 5X Super Bowl MVP

* 3X NFL MVP

* 15X Pro Bowl

* 6X All Pro

* NFL's all time passing TD leader (624)

* NFL's all passing yard leader (85,520)

* Most career wins: 243



🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2022

A sad day for all of us football fans. Tom Brady epitomizes everything good about football. A true competitor, a great teammate and a tremendous leader.



So much respect for TB12 https://t.co/hdKRL8g1yV — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 29, 2022

Almost no shot we’re ever going to see anything like his career again. https://t.co/RD7xRFX78S — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) January 29, 2022

Greatest player of all time. There is no debate. https://t.co/9FEHWtBWSv — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady: The Greatest of All Time pic.twitter.com/3AZJbrBNaU — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2022

NFL players react to Tom Brady retiring

Beloved by teammates and respected across the league, both current and former NFL players were stunned by the news and congratulated Brady on an incredible career.

Hell of a run! 🐐. Honor to share the field with you. pic.twitter.com/2pIetaP8ss — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 29, 2022

A lot of battles with @TomBrady if It is true thanks for all the words of inspiration. Even when we was in Canton for 18 HOF true competitor those games was so much fun obviously you got the last laugh SB53 glad you always respect me and my game man 💯 — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) January 29, 2022

The

Greatest

Of

All

Time



Congrats @TomBrady on the most amazing career in the history of the game! Enjoy the next chapter. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 29, 2022

The Best to ever do it. #Respect https://t.co/oOYVihImvq — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) January 29, 2022

TB12 best QB to ever play the game !!! — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) January 29, 2022

Enjoyed playing against you killa! The 🐐 https://t.co/27s0KrbkFo — Reggie Ragland (@reggieragland) January 29, 2022