Tom Brady, the greatest player in NFL history, is retiring after 22 seasons. The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is stepping away following his age-44 season.
Reports surfaced before the NFC Divisional Round that Brady was contemplating ending his NFL career. Teammates and those in the Buccaneers’ organization were bracing for it and the buzz increased following his comments during an interview Monday.
A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady will now be walking away from the NFL all while he still played the game at an elite level.
- Tom Brady stats (2021): 5,316 passing yards, 43 passing touchdowns, 102.1 QB rating. 67.5% completion rate
The 44-year-old entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. A five-time Super Bowl MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection, his departure leaves a massive hole on the Buccaneers’ roster and a star void in the NFL.
- Tom Brady career stats: 84,520 passing yards, 624 passing touchdowns, 97.6 QB rating, 64.2% completion rate
Brady retires as the all-time leader in career passing yards (84,250), pass completions (7,263), passing touchdowns (624). He also led the NFL in passing yards, completions and touchdowns in the 2021 NFL season.
Sports world reacts to Tom Brady retiring
NFL players react to Tom Brady retiring
Beloved by teammates and respected across the league, both current and former NFL players were stunned by the news and congratulated Brady on an incredible career.