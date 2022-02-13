Tampa Bay Buccaneers ‘leaving door open’ for Tom Brady return, still hopeful he plays in 2022

Tom Brady left the door open to a return days after officially announcing his retirement from the NFL. Recognizing a small ray of hope, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for a return.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement on Feb. 1. It came just days after ESPN first reported that the future Hall of Fame quarterback planned to end his legendary NFL career. However, the 44-year-old admitted Monday on his Sirius XM podcast that he would “never say never” to unretiring.

He isn’t the only one who thinks it’s a possibility. Rob Gronkowski, his longtime teammate and close friend, expects Brady to return and there is already speculation about the San Francisco 49ers. But if any NFL team is going to be the one crossing its fingers, it’s Tampa Bay.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Tampa Bay is leaving the door open for Brady to return if he wants it. Recognizing there is at least a chance the NFL MVP runner-up is open to playing in 2022, the Buccaneers plan to do “whatever is necessary” to convince him on a return.

Importantly, per NFL.com, people closest to Brady believe the chances of him unretiring are ‘remote’ and think he is focused on spending time with his family. However, coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers’ front office will be prepared to offer whatever it takes to make playing again more attractive.

This likely won’t be a decision that drags out for months. Brady is one of the most dedicated players in NFL history with a work ethic that made him the greatest quarterback ever. If he wants to play again, preparation for Week 1 would begin by March or April.

For now, the NFL should still be preparing for its first season without Tom Brady in more than two decades. However, the possibility of a comeback will be one of the biggest offseason storylines.

