Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt facing ‘delayed return’ after knee surgery, Week 10 possible target

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, undergoing a procedure that will further delay his return to the field and serves as another significant blow in a disappointing season for the team.

Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was already sidelined by a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in Week 1. While he avoided a season-ending injury, Pittsburgh still had to place its biggest star on injured reserve and the franchise didn’t expect him to return until late October.

T.J. Watt stats (2021-’22): 40 quarterback hits, 24 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks in 16 games

It quickly became evident just how much Watt’s absence impacts the Steelers. After the defense recorded seven sacks in its season-opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh has now combined for just three sacks in the last three games with opposing quarterbacks averaging 7.0 yards per attempt.

During Watt’s absence, the franchise has witnessed the breakout of edge rusher Alex Highsmith. A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Highsmith is credited with 18 run stops, 16 pressures and five sacks this season from Pro Football Focus. The Steelers will be even more dependent on him because of the latest setback with Watt.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that will likely delay his return. While part of the recovery process aligns with his rehabilitation from the torn pectoral muscle, the Steelers’ medical staff anticipates that it will extend the timeline for a return.

Impact of latest T.J. Watt injury on his return

There is no clear timeline for when Watt will return to the field. Pittsburgh reportedly hopes it will come after the Week 9 bye, but the franchise is also focused on not rushing its star back too soon. Healing from both significant upper and lower-body injuries, Pittsburgh doesn’t want to risk causing a setback that will jeopardize Watt’s availability much later into the season.

Entering the slate of NFL games today with a 1-3 record, the Steelers face the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles to close out October. There is a realistic chance Pittsburgh is 1-7 when it comes out of its bye week. Even when the team returns to the field, it faces the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 and Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, difficult matchups that could push this team further down the NFL standings.

In what is already shaping up to be a lost season for one of the most successful franchises in NFL history, the Steelers might be focused on the future with quarterback Kenny Pickett making his first NFL start in Week 5.