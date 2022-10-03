Week 5 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sportsnaut Week 5 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

Our preliminary rankings for Week 5 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams won’t play on Thursday Night Football and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is questionable to play. Those are just a few of the stars we’ll be monitoring and each player’s status and likelihood of playing influences where they land in our Week 5 fantasy rankings.

Let’s dive into our Week 5 fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy football QB rankings – Week 5

Leading off the Week 5 fantasy football rankings, Lamar Jackson is headed for a shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals. The over/under for this matchup will be one of the highest in Week 5, creating an opportunity for Jackson and Joe Burrow to deliver three touchdowns and 300-plus yards of offense.

Tom Brady is slowly climbing back up the fantasy football rankings, in part because of a receiving corps returning to form. The future Hall of Famer boasts a career 117.4 QB rating with a 26-3 TD-INT ratio and averaged 319.4 pass ypg in nine career contests against the Atlanta Falcons. We’re betting on the MVP version of Brady coming out on Sunday.

Week 5 fantasy QB sleepers

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

Entering Week 5, opponents are averaging a 105.2 passer rating with a 10-1 TD-INT ratio against the Washington Commanders’ defense. Furthermore, Washington has the second-lowest hurry rate in the NFL. It all means this is a prime opportunity for Tannehill to find the end zone multiple times and potentially eclipse 250 passing yards.

Assuming Tua Tagovailoa is out for Week 5, Teddy Bridgewater is an excellent streaming option. He plays to the level of the talent around him and the Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle combo against the New York Jets secondary is a ‘plus’ matchup. If you want a solid floor, think 200-plus yards and two touchdowns, Bridgewater is a great Week 5 streaming quarterback.

Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Saquon Barkley vs New York Giants 2 Dalvin Cook vs Chicago Bears 3 Nick Chubb vs Los Angeles Chargers 4 Derrick Henry @ Washington Commanders 5 Austin Ekeler @ Cleveland Browns 6 Christian McCaffrey vs San Francisco 49ers 7 Aaron Jones vs New York Giants 8 Jonathan Taylor (Q) @ Denver Broncos 9 Leonard Fournette vs Atlanta Falcons 10 James Robinson vs Houston Texans 11 Alvin Kamara (Q) vs Seattle Seahawks 12 Jamaal Williams @ New England Patriots 13 Joe Mixon @ Baltimore Ravens 14 Khalil Herbert vs Minnesota Vikings 15 Najee Harris @ Buffalo Bills 16 Miles Sanders vs Arizona Cardinals 17 Rashaad Penny vs New Orleans Saints 18 Josh Jacobs @ Kansas CIty Chiefs 19 Tyler Allgeier @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 Dameon Pierce vs Jacksonville Jaguars 21 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Detroit Lions 22 AJ Dillon vs New York Giants 23 J.K. Dobbins vs Cincinnati Bengals 24 Melvin Gordon vs Indianapolis Colts 25 Devin Singletary vs Pittsburgh Steelers 26 Damien Harris vs Detroit Lions 27 James Conner vs Philadelphia Eagles 28 Jeff Wilson Jr @ Carolina Panthers 29 Ezekiel Elliott @ Los Angeles Rams 30 Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs Las Vegas Raiders 0.5 PPR scoring for Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

Saquon Barkley should be No. 1 in all Week 5 fantasy rankings. On pace to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards this season, the New York Giants running back draws a matchup against a Packers defense that is allowing 5 ypr this season. New York is going to put its entire offense on Barkley’s shoulders and that makes him a practical lock for 100-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

Right behind Barkley in the fantasy RB rankings, Dalvin Cook takes the field against a Chicago Bears defense surrendering 5.1 yards per rush and an NFL-worst 182.3 rushing yards per game. The game script works out favorably for Cook, offering him a high volume and his playmaking abilities could result in his best statistical performance of the year.

James Robinson is an underrated play in Week 5 as it’s difficult to ask for an easier matchup than this. Opponents are averaging 5.1 ypr and 172 rush ypg against the Houston Texans through the first four weeks. Our bet on Austin Ekeler paid off this past Sunday and we think there is upside for a 100-yard, one-touchdown game for Robinson in Week 5.

There are a few running backs we’re not as high on this week, but fantasy will have to start a few of them. Christian McCaffrey is squaring off against a San Francisco 49ers run defense that allows just 2.8 ypr and 78.7 rush ypg. As for Josh Jacobs, a breakout performance in Week 4 sparked hope for fantasy managers. However, the Kansas City Chiefs are holding opponents under 70 rushing yards per game this season.

Week 5 running back sleepers

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants

Week 5 fantasy rankings – WR rankings

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Ja’Marr Chase @ Baltimore Ravens 2 Cooper Kupp vs Dallas Cowboys 3 Tyreek Hill @ New York Jets 4 Justin Jefferson vs Chicago Bears 5 Davante Adams @ Kansas City Chiefs 6 Stefon Diggs vs Pittsburgh Steelers 7 A.J. Brown @ Arizona Cardinals 8 Mike Evans vs Atlanta Falcons 9 Deebo Samuel @ Carolina Panthers 10 Chris Olave vs Seattle Seahawks 11 Tee Higgins @ Baltimore Ravens 12 CeeDee Lamb @ Los Angeles Rams 13 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs New England Patriots 14 Keenan Allen @ Cleveland Browns 15 Jaylen Waddle @ New York Jets 16 Courtland Sutton vs Indianapolis Colts 17 Michael Pittman Jr. @ Denver Broncos 18 DeVonta Smith @ Arizona Cardinals 19 Gabriel Davis vs Pittsburgh Steelers 20 Mike Williams @ Cleveland Browns 21 Chris Godwin vs Atlanta Falcons 22 Diontae Johnson @ Buffalo Bills 23 Christian Kirk vs Houston Texans 24 Marquise Brown vs Philadelphia Eagles 25 Amari Cooper vs Los Angeles Chargers 26 Drake London @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 Garrett Wilson vs Miami Dolphins 28 Terry McLaurin vs Tennessee Titans 29 Brandin Cooks @ Jacksonville Jaguars 30 Rashod Bateman vs Cincinnati Bengals Week 5 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

As written above, we’re betting on Bengals vs Ravens to be a shootout. Because Baltimore’s pass rush hasn’t proven it can consistently generate pressure, Burrow will be able to throw deep to Ja’Marr Chase and the Ravens are surrendering far too many plays of 20-plus yards this season.

There aren’t too many surprises in our Week 5 fantasy WR rankings, but the presence of Chris Olave at No. 10 might grab the most attention. Entering Sunday, Seattle is allowing 274 pass ypg and it was just picked apart by Jared Goff and the Lions’ backup receivers. Chris Olave (36 targets in four games) is quarterback proof and we’ll bet on him in this matchup.

While we’re not high on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, he can be trusted to get the football into Deebo Samuel’s hands with room to run. The Carolina Panthers can also be attacked in the slot, opening Samuel up to do even more. Right behind Samuel, CeeDee Lamb should avoid Jalen Ramsey and with the Dallas Cowboys star averaging 86.3 receiving ypg in the last three weeks, we’re not concerned if Dak Prescott doesn’t return on Sunday.

Week 5 fantasy tight end rankings

Rank: Player Opponent 1 Travis Kelce vs Las Vegas Raiders 2 Mark Andrews vs Cincinnati Bengals 3 Kyle Pitts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 Darren Waller @ Kansas City Chiefs 5 George Kittle @ Carolina Panthers 6 Dallas Goedert @ Arizona Cardinals 7 T.J. Hockenson @ New England Patriots 8 Zach Ertz vs Philadelphia Eagles 9 Gerald Everett @ Cleveland Browns 10 Hayden Hurst @ Baltimore Ravens 11 Robert Tonyan vs New York Giants 12 Tyler Conklin vs Miami Dolphins 13 Tyler Higbee vs Dallas Cowboys 14 Dawson Knox vs Pittsburgh Steelers 15 David Njoku vs Los Angeles Chargers 16 Taysom Hill vs Seattle Seahawks 17 Pat Freiermuth @ Buffalo Bills 18 Dalton Schultz @ Los Angeles Rams 19 Mo Allie-Cox @ Denver Broncos 20 Mike Gesicki @ New York Jets

Closing out our Week 5 positional fantasy rankings, there is the usual elite tier at tight end. Kyle Pitts worked his way back into the group and this is a favorable draw as tight ends have totaled 139 receiving yards with two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the last two games.

Making our way down the fantasy TE rankings, Zach Ertz gets a revenge game against his former team and Philadelphia can be attacked in the middle of the field. We’re also moving Robert Tonyan up once again. He scored a touchdown and snagged six receptions in Week 4, proving he is one of the few targets Aaron Rodgers trusts.

