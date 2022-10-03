Week 5 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

The Sportsnaut Week 5 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.
Our preliminary rankings for Week 5 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams won’t play on Thursday Night Football and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is questionable to play. Those are just a few of the stars we’ll be monitoring and each player’s status and likelihood of playing influences where they land in our Week 5 fantasy rankings.
Let’s dive into our Week 5 fantasy football rankings.
Fantasy football QB rankings – Week 5
|Rank:
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Josh Allen
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|Joe Burrow
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|6
|Justin Herbert
|@ Cleveland Brown
|7
|Tom Brady
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Kirk Cousins
|vs Chicago Bears
|9
|Trevor Lawrence
|vs Houston Texans
|10
|Aaron Rodgers
|vs New York Giants
|11
|Russell Wilson
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|12
|Kyler Murray
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|13
|Matthew Stafford
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|14
|Derek Carr
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|15
|Carson Wentz
|vs Tennessee Titans
|16
|Jared Goff
|vs New England Patriots
|17
|Ryan Tannehill
|vs Washington Commanders
|18
|Jameis Winston
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|19
|Teddy Bridgewater
|@ New York Jets
|20
|Justin Fields
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|21
|Jacoby Brissett
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|22
|Matt Ryan
|@ Denver Broncos
|23
|Zach Wilson
|vs Miami Dolphins
|24
|Brian Hoyer
|vs Detroit Lions
|25
|Marcus Mariota
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leading off the Week 5 fantasy football rankings, Lamar Jackson is headed for a shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals. The over/under for this matchup will be one of the highest in Week 5, creating an opportunity for Jackson and Joe Burrow to deliver three touchdowns and 300-plus yards of offense.
Tom Brady is slowly climbing back up the fantasy football rankings, in part because of a receiving corps returning to form. The future Hall of Famer boasts a career 117.4 QB rating with a 26-3 TD-INT ratio and averaged 319.4 pass ypg in nine career contests against the Atlanta Falcons. We’re betting on the MVP version of Brady coming out on Sunday.
Week 5 fantasy QB sleepers
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears
- Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders
- Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets
Entering Week 5, opponents are averaging a 105.2 passer rating with a 10-1 TD-INT ratio against the Washington Commanders’ defense. Furthermore, Washington has the second-lowest hurry rate in the NFL. It all means this is a prime opportunity for Tannehill to find the end zone multiple times and potentially eclipse 250 passing yards.
Assuming Tua Tagovailoa is out for Week 5, Teddy Bridgewater is an excellent streaming option. He plays to the level of the talent around him and the Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle combo against the New York Jets secondary is a ‘plus’ matchup. If you want a solid floor, think 200-plus yards and two touchdowns, Bridgewater is a great Week 5 streaming quarterback.
Week 5 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank:
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|vs New York Giants
|2
|Dalvin Cook
|vs Chicago Bears
|3
|Nick Chubb
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|Derrick Henry
|@ Washington Commanders
|5
|Austin Ekeler
|@ Cleveland Browns
|6
|Christian McCaffrey
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|7
|Aaron Jones
|vs New York Giants
|8
|Jonathan Taylor (Q)
|@ Denver Broncos
|9
|Leonard Fournette
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|10
|James Robinson
|vs Houston Texans
|11
|Alvin Kamara (Q)
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|12
|Jamaal Williams
|@ New England Patriots
|13
|Joe Mixon
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|14
|Khalil Herbert
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|15
|Najee Harris
|@ Buffalo Bills
|16
|Miles Sanders
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|17
|Rashaad Penny
|vs New Orleans Saints
|18
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Kansas CIty Chiefs
|19
|Tyler Allgeier
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|20
|Dameon Pierce
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|21
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs Detroit Lions
|22
|AJ Dillon
|vs New York Giants
|23
|J.K. Dobbins
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|24
|Melvin Gordon
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|25
|Devin Singletary
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|26
|Damien Harris
|vs Detroit Lions
|27
|James Conner
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|28
|Jeff Wilson Jr
|@ Carolina Panthers
|29
|Ezekiel Elliott
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|30
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
Saquon Barkley should be No. 1 in all Week 5 fantasy rankings. On pace to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards this season, the New York Giants running back draws a matchup against a Packers defense that is allowing 5 ypr this season. New York is going to put its entire offense on Barkley’s shoulders and that makes him a practical lock for 100-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 5.
Right behind Barkley in the fantasy RB rankings, Dalvin Cook takes the field against a Chicago Bears defense surrendering 5.1 yards per rush and an NFL-worst 182.3 rushing yards per game. The game script works out favorably for Cook, offering him a high volume and his playmaking abilities could result in his best statistical performance of the year.
James Robinson is an underrated play in Week 5 as it’s difficult to ask for an easier matchup than this. Opponents are averaging 5.1 ypr and 172 rush ypg against the Houston Texans through the first four weeks. Our bet on Austin Ekeler paid off this past Sunday and we think there is upside for a 100-yard, one-touchdown game for Robinson in Week 5.
There are a few running backs we’re not as high on this week, but fantasy will have to start a few of them. Christian McCaffrey is squaring off against a San Francisco 49ers run defense that allows just 2.8 ypr and 78.7 rush ypg. As for Josh Jacobs, a breakout performance in Week 4 sparked hope for fantasy managers. However, the Kansas City Chiefs are holding opponents under 70 rushing yards per game this season.
Week 5 running back sleepers
- Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings
- Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints
- AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants
Week 5 fantasy rankings – WR rankings
|Rank:
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|@ New York Jets
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Chicago Bears
|5
|Davante Adams
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|Stefon Diggs
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|A.J. Brown
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|8
|Mike Evans
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Deebo Samuel
|@ Carolina Panthers
|10
|Chris Olave
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|11
|Tee Higgins
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|13
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs New England Patriots
|14
|Keenan Allen
|@ Cleveland Browns
|15
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ New York Jets
|16
|Courtland Sutton
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|17
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|@ Denver Broncos
|18
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|19
|Gabriel Davis
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|20
|Mike Williams
|@ Cleveland Browns
|21
|Chris Godwin
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|22
|Diontae Johnson
|@ Buffalo Bills
|23
|Christian Kirk
|vs Houston Texans
|24
|Marquise Brown
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|25
|Amari Cooper
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|26
|Drake London
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|27
|Garrett Wilson
|vs Miami Dolphins
|28
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Tennessee Titans
|29
|Brandin Cooks
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|30
|Rashod Bateman
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
As written above, we’re betting on Bengals vs Ravens to be a shootout. Because Baltimore’s pass rush hasn’t proven it can consistently generate pressure, Burrow will be able to throw deep to Ja’Marr Chase and the Ravens are surrendering far too many plays of 20-plus yards this season.
There aren’t too many surprises in our Week 5 fantasy WR rankings, but the presence of Chris Olave at No. 10 might grab the most attention. Entering Sunday, Seattle is allowing 274 pass ypg and it was just picked apart by Jared Goff and the Lions’ backup receivers. Chris Olave (36 targets in four games) is quarterback proof and we’ll bet on him in this matchup.
While we’re not high on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, he can be trusted to get the football into Deebo Samuel’s hands with room to run. The Carolina Panthers can also be attacked in the slot, opening Samuel up to do even more. Right behind Samuel, CeeDee Lamb should avoid Jalen Ramsey and with the Dallas Cowboys star averaging 86.3 receiving ypg in the last three weeks, we’re not concerned if Dak Prescott doesn’t return on Sunday.
Week 5 fantasy tight end rankings
|Rank:
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Travis Kelce
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|Mark Andrews
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|Darren Waller
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|George Kittle
|@ Carolina Panthers
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ New England Patriots
|8
|Zach Ertz
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|9
|Gerald Everett
|@ Cleveland Browns
|10
|Hayden Hurst
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|11
|Robert Tonyan
|vs New York Giants
|12
|Tyler Conklin
|vs Miami Dolphins
|13
|Tyler Higbee
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|14
|Dawson Knox
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|15
|David Njoku
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|16
|Taysom Hill
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Buffalo Bills
|18
|Dalton Schultz
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|19
|Mo Allie-Cox
|@ Denver Broncos
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|@ New York Jets
Closing out our Week 5 positional fantasy rankings, there is the usual elite tier at tight end. Kyle Pitts worked his way back into the group and this is a favorable draw as tight ends have totaled 139 receiving yards with two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the last two games.
Making our way down the fantasy TE rankings, Zach Ertz gets a revenge game against his former team and Philadelphia can be attacked in the middle of the field. We’re also moving Robert Tonyan up once again. He scored a touchdown and snagged six receptions in Week 4, proving he is one of the few targets Aaron Rodgers trusts.