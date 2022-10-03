fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 3, 2022

Week 5 fantasy football rankings: Evaluating best QB, RB, WR and TE options

Matt Johnson
Week 5 fantasy football rankings
Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sportsnaut Week 5 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances, and injuries for the best players in the NFL. Bookmark this page for updates leading up to every game.

Our preliminary rankings for Week 5 are done before the latest NFL injury report comes out. Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams won’t play on Thursday Night Football and Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is questionable to play. Those are just a few of the stars we’ll be monitoring and each player’s status and likelihood of playing influences where they land in our Week 5 fantasy rankings.

Related: NFL games today – 2022 NFL schedule

Let’s dive into our Week 5 fantasy football rankings.

Fantasy football QB rankings – Week 5

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Related: NFL QB rankings

Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Lamar Jacksonvs Cincinnati Bengals
2Josh Allenvs Pittsburgh Steelers
3Jalen Hurts@ Arizona Cardinals
4Patrick Mahomesvs Las Vegas Raiders
5Joe Burrow@ Baltimore Ravens
6Justin Herbert@ Cleveland Brown
7Tom Bradyvs Atlanta Falcons
8Kirk Cousinsvs Chicago Bears
9Trevor Lawrencevs Houston Texans
10Aaron Rodgersvs New York Giants
11Russell Wilsonvs Indianapolis Colts
12Kyler Murrayvs Philadelphia Eagles
13Matthew Staffordvs Dallas Cowboys
14Derek Carr@ Kansas City Chiefs
15Carson Wentzvs Tennessee Titans
16Jared Goffvs New England Patriots
17Ryan Tannehillvs Washington Commanders
18Jameis Winstonvs Seattle Seahawks
19Teddy Bridgewater@ New York Jets
20Justin Fields@ Minnesota Vikings
21Jacoby Brissettvs Los Angeles Chargers
22Matt Ryan@ Denver Broncos
23Zach Wilsonvs Miami Dolphins
24Brian Hoyervs Detroit Lions
25Marcus Mariota@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leading off the Week 5 fantasy football rankings, Lamar Jackson is headed for a shootout with the Cincinnati Bengals. The over/under for this matchup will be one of the highest in Week 5, creating an opportunity for Jackson and Joe Burrow to deliver three touchdowns and 300-plus yards of offense.

12 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL: Aaron Rodgers tops the list heading into 2022
Also Read:
12 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL: Aaron Rodgers tops the list heading into 2022

Tom Brady is slowly climbing back up the fantasy football rankings, in part because of a receiving corps returning to form. The future Hall of Famer boasts a career 117.4 QB rating with a 26-3 TD-INT ratio and averaged 319.4 pass ypg in nine career contests against the Atlanta Falcons. We’re betting on the MVP version of Brady coming out on Sunday.

Week 5 fantasy QB sleepers

  • Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears
  • Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders
  • Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

Entering Week 5, opponents are averaging a 105.2 passer rating with a 10-1 TD-INT ratio against the Washington Commanders’ defense. Furthermore, Washington has the second-lowest hurry rate in the NFL. It all means this is a prime opportunity for Tannehill to find the end zone multiple times and potentially eclipse 250 passing yards.

Assuming Tua Tagovailoa is out for Week 5, Teddy Bridgewater is an excellent streaming option. He plays to the level of the talent around him and the Tyreek Hill-Jaylen Waddle combo against the New York Jets secondary is a ‘plus’ matchup. If you want a solid floor, think 200-plus yards and two touchdowns, Bridgewater is a great Week 5 streaming quarterback.

NFL expected to implement a rule not allowing players showing ‘instability’ to return to field
Also Read:
NFL expected to implement a rule not allowing players showing ‘instability’ to return to field

Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

Syndication: The Record
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Saquon Barkleyvs New York Giants
2Dalvin Cookvs Chicago Bears
3Nick Chubbvs Los Angeles Chargers
4Derrick Henry@ Washington Commanders
5Austin Ekeler@ Cleveland Browns
6Christian McCaffreyvs San Francisco 49ers
7Aaron Jonesvs New York Giants
8Jonathan Taylor (Q)@ Denver Broncos
9Leonard Fournettevs Atlanta Falcons
10James Robinsonvs Houston Texans
11Alvin Kamara (Q)vs Seattle Seahawks
12Jamaal Williams@ New England Patriots
13Joe Mixon@ Baltimore Ravens
14Khalil Herbertvs Minnesota Vikings
15Najee Harris@ Buffalo Bills
16Miles Sandersvs Arizona Cardinals
17Rashaad Pennyvs New Orleans Saints
18Josh Jacobs@ Kansas CIty Chiefs
19Tyler Allgeier@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20Dameon Piercevs Jacksonville Jaguars
21Rhamondre Stevensonvs Detroit Lions
22AJ Dillonvs New York Giants
23J.K. Dobbinsvs Cincinnati Bengals
24Melvin Gordonvs Indianapolis Colts
25Devin Singletaryvs Pittsburgh Steelers
26Damien Harrisvs Detroit Lions
27James Connervs Philadelphia Eagles
28Jeff Wilson Jr@ Carolina Panthers
29Ezekiel Elliott@ Los Angeles Rams
30Clyde Edwards-Helairevs Las Vegas Raiders
0.5 PPR scoring for Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

Saquon Barkley should be No. 1 in all Week 5 fantasy rankings. On pace to eclipse 2,000 scrimmage yards this season, the New York Giants running back draws a matchup against a Packers defense that is allowing 5 ypr this season. New York is going to put its entire offense on Barkley’s shoulders and that makes him a practical lock for 100-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

2022 NFL offense rankings: Jared Goff and Detriot Lions rise despite Week 4 loss
Also Read:
2022 NFL offense rankings: Jared Goff and Detriot Lions rise despite Week 4 loss

Right behind Barkley in the fantasy RB rankings, Dalvin Cook takes the field against a Chicago Bears defense surrendering 5.1 yards per rush and an NFL-worst 182.3 rushing yards per game. The game script works out favorably for Cook, offering him a high volume and his playmaking abilities could result in his best statistical performance of the year.

James Robinson is an underrated play in Week 5 as it’s difficult to ask for an easier matchup than this. Opponents are averaging 5.1 ypr and 172 rush ypg against the Houston Texans through the first four weeks. Our bet on Austin Ekeler paid off this past Sunday and we think there is upside for a 100-yard, one-touchdown game for Robinson in Week 5.

There are a few running backs we’re not as high on this week, but fantasy will have to start a few of them. Christian McCaffrey is squaring off against a San Francisco 49ers run defense that allows just 2.8 ypr and 78.7 rush ypg. As for Josh Jacobs, a breakout performance in Week 4 sparked hope for fantasy managers. However, the Kansas City Chiefs are holding opponents under 70 rushing yards per game this season.

Week 5 running back sleepers

  • Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings
  • Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints
  • AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs New York Giants

Week 5 fantasy rankings – WR rankings

NFL: International Series-Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Ja’Marr Chase@ Baltimore Ravens
2Cooper Kuppvs Dallas Cowboys
3Tyreek Hill@ New York Jets
4Justin Jeffersonvs Chicago Bears
5Davante Adams@ Kansas City Chiefs
6Stefon Diggsvs Pittsburgh Steelers
7A.J. Brown@ Arizona Cardinals
8Mike Evansvs Atlanta Falcons
9Deebo Samuel@ Carolina Panthers
10Chris Olavevs Seattle Seahawks
11Tee Higgins@ Baltimore Ravens
12CeeDee Lamb@ Los Angeles Rams
13Amon-Ra St. Brownvs New England Patriots
14Keenan Allen@ Cleveland Browns
15Jaylen Waddle@ New York Jets
16Courtland Suttonvs Indianapolis Colts
17Michael Pittman Jr.@ Denver Broncos
18DeVonta Smith@ Arizona Cardinals
19Gabriel Davisvs Pittsburgh Steelers
20Mike Williams@ Cleveland Browns
21Chris Godwinvs Atlanta Falcons
22Diontae Johnson@ Buffalo Bills
23Christian Kirkvs Houston Texans
24Marquise Brownvs Philadelphia Eagles
25Amari Coopervs Los Angeles Chargers
26Drake London@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27Garrett Wilsonvs Miami Dolphins
28Terry McLaurinvs Tennessee Titans
29Brandin Cooks@ Jacksonville Jaguars
30Rashod Batemanvs Cincinnati Bengals
Week 5 fantasy football rankings based on 0.5 PPR

As written above, we’re betting on Bengals vs Ravens to be a shootout. Because Baltimore’s pass rush hasn’t proven it can consistently generate pressure, Burrow will be able to throw deep to Ja’Marr Chase and the Ravens are surrendering far too many plays of 20-plus yards this season.

Related: NFL power rankings

There aren’t too many surprises in our Week 5 fantasy WR rankings, but the presence of Chris Olave at No. 10 might grab the most attention. Entering Sunday, Seattle is allowing 274 pass ypg and it was just picked apart by Jared Goff and the Lions’ backup receivers. Chris Olave (36 targets in four games) is quarterback proof and we’ll bet on him in this matchup.

While we’re not high on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, he can be trusted to get the football into Deebo Samuel’s hands with room to run. The Carolina Panthers can also be attacked in the slot, opening Samuel up to do even more. Right behind Samuel, CeeDee Lamb should avoid Jalen Ramsey and with the Dallas Cowboys star averaging 86.3 receiving ypg in the last three weeks, we’re not concerned if Dak Prescott doesn’t return on Sunday.

NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Free fall continues for Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle enters elite conversation
Also Read:
NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Free fall continues for Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle enters elite conversation

Week 5 fantasy tight end rankings

Rank:PlayerOpponent
1Travis Kelcevs Las Vegas Raiders
2Mark Andrewsvs Cincinnati Bengals
3Kyle Pitts@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4Darren Waller@ Kansas City Chiefs
5George Kittle@ Carolina Panthers
6Dallas Goedert@ Arizona Cardinals
7T.J. Hockenson@ New England Patriots
8Zach Ertzvs Philadelphia Eagles
9Gerald Everett@ Cleveland Browns
10Hayden Hurst@ Baltimore Ravens
11Robert Tonyanvs New York Giants
12Tyler Conklinvs Miami Dolphins
13Tyler Higbeevs Dallas Cowboys
14Dawson Knoxvs Pittsburgh Steelers
15David Njokuvs Los Angeles Chargers
16Taysom Hillvs Seattle Seahawks
17Pat Freiermuth@ Buffalo Bills
18Dalton Schultz@ Los Angeles Rams
19Mo Allie-Cox@ Denver Broncos
20Mike Gesicki@ New York Jets

Closing out our Week 5 positional fantasy rankings, there is the usual elite tier at tight end. Kyle Pitts worked his way back into the group and this is a favorable draw as tight ends have totaled 139 receiving yards with two touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the last two games.

Making our way down the fantasy TE rankings, Zach Ertz gets a revenge game against his former team and Philadelphia can be attacked in the middle of the field. We’re also moving Robert Tonyan up once again. He scored a touchdown and snagged six receptions in Week 4, proving he is one of the few targets Aaron Rodgers trusts.

Sportsnaut’s fantasy kicker rankings for Week 5 will be released on Tuesday

Week 5 D/ST rankings

2022 NFL defense rankings: Reviewing best NFL defenses after Week 4
Also Read:
2022 NFL defense rankings: Reviewing best NFL defenses after Week 4

Share: