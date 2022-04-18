Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in ‘The Match’

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are used to going head-to-head in the NFL and on the golf course. With “The Match” returning in 2020, the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks will compete against the next wave of NFL stars in a battle against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

It could be one of the best duels between the best NFL quarterbacks we’ve ever seen. Rodgers teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau in 2021 to defeat Brady and Phil Mickelson. Now, just a few months shy of training camp, championship-caliber quarterbacks will tee off against one another at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas for a new version of “The Match”.

The last time we saw Brady and Rodgers on the greens, Rodgers seemed to have an edge. While that might still be the case, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback might have something to prove in 2022 after finishing runner-up for NFL MVP behind Rodgers.

It’s also fitting that two of the NFL’s oldest quarterbacks are facing the blossoming stars of football. Mahomes and Allen last went head-to-head in the AFC Divisional Round, delivering a playoff classic that will be remembered for decades.

The Match 2022 date: June 1, 6:30 PM EST

Healthy rivalries with one another will turn into partners on June 1. Of course, all of this will be for a great cause with all of the money at stake going towards charities each quarterback selects in advance.

Given the quarterbacks Turner Sports chose, it’s very possible “The Match 2022” becomes a revenge storyline for the 2023 Super Bowl.