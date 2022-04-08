Terrell Owens says he talked to an NFL team owner, general manager and coach about a return this offseason

Could Terrell Owens still return to the NFL, even at the age of 48 years old? Hey if Tom Brady can win a Super Bowl at the age of 43, why can’t T.O., who’s always been a physical specimen, see if he can play a few snaps 12 years after his NFL retirement?

Well, there are likely many reasons why, probably the same factors that led to his initial departure from the league, but Owens isn’t giving up hope any time soon. He never has, and I think that’s wonderful.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Owens spoke about a fascinating conversation that he found himself engaged in this NFL offseason. Owens mentioned how he spoke to an NFL team owner, their general manager and their head coach about a potential return to the league. He went on to add that the team told him to “stay in shape”, should anything happen.

Owens specifically mentions how he was looking to join his former head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs last season, which, obviously didn’t quite come to fruition.

Terrell Owens stats: 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards, 153 TD catches

Our guess? He’s talking about the Dallas Cowboys. It seems unlikely for an owner, GM and coach to all spend time speaking with Owens seriously. Telling Owens to stay in shape is a wise move whether there’s interest or not. If he still has the desire and passion to play, why not find a way to stay active in some form. Which, to his credit, he is with Fan Controlled Football.

Terrell Owens also campaigning for Colin Kaepernick to join him in Fan Controlled Football

Not only does T.O. still want to play in the NFL and has already committed to joining FCF this season, he’s also trying to drag another former pro football player with him. Both looking to get another chance, Owens wants Colin Kaepernick to take a chance on the FCF as well.

“I feel like he could come in and really use this to really sharpen his skill set,” Owens said. “Especially because there’s some questions about him not playing for such a long time.” Terrell Owens recruiting Colin Kaepernick to join FCF

Joining the FCF is a great start for Owens. While it may not lead to another NFL offer for Owens, maybe the story could be different for Colin K. who, at age 34 would still at least fit in with his peers in his age group in the NFL.

