Terrell Owens reportedly unretiring to play in Fan Controlled Football league

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is reportedly coming out of retirement and will make a return to the gridiron for the 2022 season in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Owens, who last appeared in an NFL game in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals, will be making his return to football as a 48-year-old. He’s expressed a desire to keep playing football for years, even stating in 2021 that he could still play in the NFL.

After not receiving calls from any NFL teams, Owens has found a home in the FCF as it prepares for its second season.

According to Frank Pingue of Reuters, Owens has agreed to terms with the FCF on a contract to bring him out of retirement. He is hoping to prove that even as he nears 50, he still has the talent and athleticism to make plays on the football field.

Owens is reportedly expected to join the Zappers’ roster, meaning he will be teamed up with Johnny Manziel. The duo is the most recognized and likely most talented player who will be playing in the FCF when the 2022 season kicks off in April.

Terrell Owens career stats: 1,078 catches, 15,934 receiving yards and 156 total touchdowns

The FCF launched in 2021 with a four-team league. It’s moving to eight teams for the upcoming season with 7-on-7 football played indoors on a 50-yard field. One of the biggest selling points of the league is fans calling the plays.

Josh Gordon briefly played in the FCF last season before joining the Kansas City Chiefs. Owens likely won’t have the chance to make the same return, but he should at least be on a few highlight reels. The 2022 FCF season kicks off on Saturday, April 16.