Terrell Owens open to NFL return at age 47, believes can still play

Terrell Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the honor coming eight years after he last appeared in an NFL game. With the 2021 season closing in, the 47-year-old believes he could return if given an opportunity.

A third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, Owens dominated the league for years. A member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver last played a meaningful snap in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, more than a decade since then and eight years removed from his last NFL comeback attempt, Owens told TMZ Sports he could still play at a high level.

“There’s no doubt, 100 percent, that I can play in the National Football League today. I’m not washed up,” Owens tells us … adding, “Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don’t forget how to ride that bike.” Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens on if he could still play in NFL, via TMZ Sports

Terrell Owens stats: 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns

In his final full season, Owens hauled in 72 receptions for 983 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games with the Bengals. He tore his ACL during the 2011 offseason and even after a full recovery, only the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League offered him an opportunity. Four months after signing, the Wranglers released him.

Owens attempted a comeback in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks, but was released after three weeks. He later stated in 2015 that his NFL career wasn’t over, but an opportunity never came.

The 47-year-old told TMZ he still has plenty of speed, recently clocking at a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. He also suggested someone in the NFL hinted a comeback opportunity could happen.

“With that conversation that I had, they asked me to keep myself in shape — anything can happen. And, so, that’s what I’m doing.” Terrell Ownes on NFL interest, via TMZ

We just saw Tim Tebow not make it past the first round of cuts in his attempt at an NFL return at age 34. Considering Owens hasn’t played for a decade, it’s doubtful any team will give him a shot.