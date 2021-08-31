Tennessee Titans schedule and 2021 season predictions

Tennessee Titans schedule takeaways:

Tennessee plays 12 consecutive games, receiving its bye in Week 13.

Of the 17 games on the Tennessee Titans schedule this season, 13 will be played on CBS in the early slate.

Sportsnaut predicts the Tennessee Titans finish with an 10-7 record this season.

With that in mind, let’s examine our game-by-game picks for the Tennessee Titans schedule.

Week 1 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 12 1:00 PM CBS

Spread: Titans (-2.5)

Titans (-2.5) Moneyline: Titans (-150), Cardinals (+130)

Titans (-150), Cardinals (+130) Over/Under: 51 points

This is one of the most exciting games for Week 1 of the season. We’ll see two high-powered offense battle it out in a contest that could easily surpass 60 total points. There are legitimate concerns with both defenses, namely in the secondary. Ultimately, considering Tennessee’s edge on the ground and the location, that decides this matchup.

Week 1 prediction: Titans 34, Cardinals 31

Tennessee Titans schedule predictions, roster outlook

Our Titans’ season predictions are based on the projected roster, following the Julio Jones trade.

QB: Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill RB: Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans

Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans WR: Julio Jones, AJ Brown, Josh Reynolds, Cameron Batson, Chester Rodgers

Julio Jones, AJ Brown, Josh Reynolds, Cameron Batson, Chester Rodgers TE: Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swain

Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swain Offensive Line: Taylor Lewan (LT), Rodger Saffold (LG), Ben Jones (OC), Nate Davis (RG), Dillon Radunz (RT)

Taylor Lewan (LT), Rodger Saffold (LG), Ben Jones (OC), Nate Davis (RG), Dillon Radunz (RT) Defense: Outside top 20 in latest defense rankings

Let’s dive into our Titans’ predictions for the 2021 season and examine every matchup on their 17-game schedule.

Tennessee Titans schedule predictions

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Week 2 – @ Seattle Seahawks

George Walker/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 19 4:25 PM CBS

Spread: Seahawks (-3.5)

Seahawks (-3.5) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 49 points

There are going to be teams that the Titans simply can’t match up with. Seattle boasts an outstanding duo at wide receiver, a pairing that Tennessee’s secondary stands little chance of stopping. Fortunately, Seattle’s defense isn’t exactly a strength and that should take this game to the wire. But playing at Lumen Field, formerly CenturyLink Field, the Seahawks likely pull this one out.

Week 2 prediction: Seahawks 31, Titans 27

Week 3 – vs. Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sept. 26 1:00 PM CBS

Spread: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: TBD

Carson Wentz is almost certainly back for this game, but there are still a lot of reasons to pick Tennessee. Playing at home with the superior offense is a huge advantage and there are reasons to be concerned about the Colts defensively. Plus, with Wentz still getting comfortable in Indy’s O, the Titans cruise to victory.

Week 3 prediction: Titans 34, Colts 24

Week 4 – @ New York Jets

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM CBS

Spread: Titans (-3.5)

Titans (-3.5) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 47 points

The New York Jets are starting to get back on track, but their defense is going to be awful. A 300-yard, multi-touchdown game from Tannehill and 100-yard performances from Brown and Henry seems like a very predictable outcome in this one.

Week 4 prediction: Titans 34, Jets 20

Week 5 – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM CBS

Spread: Titans (-3)

Titans (-3) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 49.5 points

Playing in Jacksonville isn’t going to be the friendly experience it used to be. This team is generating more fan support and there will be more peaks for this franchise in 2021 than we’ve seen in recent years. But the Titans are years ahead of the Jaguars, leading to another double-digit victory.

Week 5 prediction: Titans 27, Jaguars 17

Week 6 – vs. Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET) TV Monday, Oct. 18 8:15 PM ESPN

Spread: Bills (-2.5)

Bills (-2.5) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 52.5 points

If you’re looking for a high-scoring affair, this season’s matchup between the Bills and Titans should deliver. Both teams don’t have an elite pass rush, which is dangerous against offenses like the ones they will each face. Playing in front of a big crowd might give Tennessee a boost, but the better team and top talent usually come out on top.

Week 6 prediction: Bills 38, Titans 34

Week 7 – vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 24 1:00 PM CBS

The Titans have hung around in games with the Kansas City Chiefs before, but this is different. Even with Tennessee’s additions to the front seven, the moves Kansas City made to upgrade its offensive line are superior. Patrick Mahomes will have a clean pocket a lot more this season and in matchups like this one, he’ll dominate.

Week 7 prediction:Chiefs 38, Titans 28

Week 8 – @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM CBS

Beating a tough divisional foe twice in the same season is incredibly difficult. Wentz should be in a comfort zone by this point and Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking in a must-win game. Ultimately, the edge goes to the Colts in a tight matchup.

Week 8 prediction: 30, Titans 20

Week 9 – @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 7 8:20 PM NBC

The Los Angeles Rams are going to be a different team with Matthew Stafford. Before his arrival, the defense was capable of winning games on its own and that became a theme of the 2020 season. With a Pro Bowl quarterback now leading this offense, the Rams are a Super Bowl contender and simply better than the Titans.

Week 9 prediction: Rams 23, Titans 17

Week 10 – vs. New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) takes the field for the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw54213

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM CBS

New Orleans is entering a transition period, one that will result in flashes between a playoff contender and a five-win team. The loss of Drew Brees isn’t as concerning as this defense losing multiple starters and role players due to salary-cap woes. Fortunately for Tennessee, it is in a much better position this season and that should result in a convincing victory.

Week 10 prediction: Titans 27, Saints 17

Week 11 – vs. Houston Texans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM CBS

It’s the biannual Derrick Henry game. Facing the worst team in the NFL, it would be a surprise if Tennessee’s All-Pro running back didn’t rush for 170-plus yards in this matchup. Houston has never shown the ability to stop him, with Henry averaging 6.09 yards per carry against this defense.

Week 11 prediction: Titans 38, Texans 10

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers up top entering Week 1

Week 12 – @ New England Patriots

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Nov. 29 1:00 PM CBS

Bill Belichick is better than anyone at neutralizing his opponent’s best player. We didn’t see that as much in 2020, but he added the arsenal on defense to accomplish it in 2021. The Patriots will control time of possession, keep Derrick Henry off the field whenever possible and could do just enough to secure a home victory.

Week 12 prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 20

Related: NFL defense rankings – Denver Broncos boast an elite group entering Week 1

WEEK 13 BYE

Week 14 – vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM CBS

It’s going to take AFC South teams some time to adjust to the Jaguars having a good quarterback. Trevor Lawrence will exploit the mistakes Mike Vrabel’s defense makes, especially with an underrated receiving corps. But the Jaguars don’t have quite enough depth or overall talent on the roster to beat the Titans.

Week 14 prediction: Titans 31, Jaguars 20

Week 15 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Tennessee made some solid additions this offseason, both through the NFL Draft and via free agency. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh could be taking a step back on both sides of the ball. Tannehill and A.J. Brown will attack this secondary, Derrick Henry will take over in the fourth quarter and the Titans should secure a road win.

Week 15 prediction: Titans 34, Steelers 27

Week 16 – vs. San Francisco 49ers

Date Time (ET) TV Thursday, Dec. 23 8:30 PM NFLN

It won’t be long before the San Francisco 49ers are a Super Bowl contender, but they aren’t quite there yet. Running the football won’t be easy against this defensive front, but A.J. Brown can help stretch the field to help make life a little easier for Henry. Ultimately, the Titans might have just enough talent to pull out a victory against a good, young team.

Read More: Rashad Weaver, Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft pick, charged with assaulting woman

Week 16 prediction: Titans 21, 49ers 17

Week 17 – vs. Miami Dolphins

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM CBS

If Tua Tagovailoa makes the huge second-year leap, the Miami Dolphins are a Super Bowl contender. But he’ll likely still deal with bouts of inconsistency in 2021 and the Titans’ plan will center on running the football down the Dolphins’ throat. With the help of a healthy offensive line, Tennessee can pull out a victory.

Week 17 prediction: Titans 24, Dolphins 20

Week 18 – @ Houston Texans

Date Time (ET) TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Derrick Henry is counting down the days until he faces the Texans’ front seven. He makes 200-yard games look easy, perhaps they are when you face Houston. Something tells us this will be a game that makes fantasy football managers and Titans fans very happy.

Week 18 prediction: Titans 28, Texans 13

Tennessee Titans record prediction: 12-5