Taylor Swift expected to attend Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game for ‘Sunday Night Football’

Last Sunday when Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, Swifties went absolutely berserk. Sitting in the suite next to Donna Kelce, along with rumors of a potential relationship between Swift and Travis Kelce led to a 400 percent hike in jersey sales for the Pro Bowl tight end.

But what’s next for the next duo some are dubbing the rumored power couple? Will Swift continue to cheer on Kelce’s Chiefs from Arrowhead?

According to Front Office Sports, Swift is expected to attend Week 4’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and New York Jets. Only, unlike last week, this game is on the road for Kansas City, meaning Swift will head to the Big Apple to take in the Chiefs game live at MetLife Stadium, home of the Jets and Giants.

Since news of Swift’s weekend plans emerged, ticket sales for the Chiefs-Jets game have skyrocketed, where there’s been a 173 percent increase in traffic. The average ticket price is $232 according to Vivid Seats.

But the increase in attention should come as no surprise, as the Chiefs-Bears game became the most-watched NFL game in Week 3, despite a 41-10 blowout. As many as 24.3 million viewers tuned in last week. Women especially enjoyed seeing Swift taking in football game, as it was the highest-rated game of the week among females.

Travis Kelce’s stats with Taylor Swift in attendance: Seven receptions, 69 yards, 1 TD

The heightened attention wasn’t just limited to television sets. Kelce also gained 383,000 viewers on Instagram. Plus, the Chiefs have likely enjoyed having a new set of fans tune in, as they sold more tickets in a single day since the start of the 2023 season.

However, it should also be noted that Swift owns multiple properties in New York, and even has songs with direct references to the Big Apple, such as “Welcome To New York.” Swift’s “Eras” tour is set to begin this weekend, but her first concert won’t be until October 18, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Luckily, the concert is on a Friday, which should give her enough time to make it to Kelce’s Week 7 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

