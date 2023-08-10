Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have made Week 1 QB choice: Did Baker Mayfield win the job?

A new report claims that despite suggesting there is still an active competition for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback spot, a choice has already been made for who will be under center in Week 1.

The biggest story in Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp this year is who will be the starting QB to begin the team’s 2023 campaign. After three years of having arguably the greatest player to ever man the position in Tom Brady, the coaching staff must decide if veteran Baker Mayfield or third-year man Kyle Trask will lead the offense in 2023.

After being signed in March, Mayfield was viewed as the favorite to win the QB1 spot on the depth chart due to his experience starting for the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers previously. However, over the last couple of weeks, the word from Bucs camp has been that Trask has made a serious push since camp opened and both men were listed as co-QB1s on the team’s first depth chart.

Baker Mayfield will be Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter in Week 1

However, a new report suggests that a choice has already been made on who will open the season as the lead signal caller. On a Thursday edition of his podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Ira Kaufman boldly claimed “I was told pointedly and without much doubt, Mayfield’s going to be the starter in Minneapolis.”

“When it was told to me it was said in a definitive manner,” Kaufman added. “There was no equivocation. It wasn’t even said, ‘Well, depending on if it could change in the preseason games; let’s see what happens.’ No, none of that. It was basically, ‘It’s Mayfield’s job. He’s got it. He’s going to be the starter against Kirk Cousins and those Vikings.’”

The Buccaneers open the season on Sept. 10 in a 1 PM ET clash with the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings.

Bayfield failed in both his opportunities as a starter with the Browns and Panthers. However, he did show signs of life and increase his value during a solid run starting games late in the season for the Rams last season.