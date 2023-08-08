Tampa Bay Buccaneers first depth chart of 2023 is bad news for Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first depth chart of their 2023 campaign sends a very bad message about Baker Mayfield’s chances of winning the starting quarterback job.

This is a very different training camp than the last few the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had. The last three summers the team had the confidence of knowing NFL legend Tom Brady would be running the offense and that side of the ball would be, at the least, competitive each week. However, that’s not the case in 2023.

After Brady decided to retire from the sport earlier this year the organization had to figure out who would fill the massive opening left behind by the future Hall-of-Famer. Yet, instead of bringing in another big-name QB, the Buccaneers chose to go with lower-tier options by signing Baker Mayfield and having third-year man Kyle Trask likely serve as his backup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reveal co-starting QBs in first depth chart

While head coach Todd Bowles has suggested there will be a competition for the position in camp, most observers assumed Mayfield would be the starter in Week 1. However, over the last week, there have been several worrisome signs that Mayfield may be blowing his third chance to be an opening-day starter in the NFL. And those growing doubts were confirmed on Tuesday.

Baker Mayfield stats (Career): 31-38 record, 16,288 passing yards, 102 TD, 64 INT, 86.5 rating

Ahead of the Bucs’ first preseason game on Friday, the team revealed their first depth chart. Even being on shakey ground most expected the one-time Heisman Trophy winner to at least be slotted into the top spot for the first game. However, the team made Mayfield and Trask co-QB1’s heading into their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The fact that they chose to reward Trask’s strong play in just the last week by being named a co-starter says a lot. He could have easily usurped the role in the next few weeks if he continued to play well. Instead, one of their more notable free-agent signings, and a player that has started for the Browns and Panthers, looks to be an early disappointment in Tampa Bay.