Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp 2022 is right around the corner as the team looks to return to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus.

Tom Brady is back in the mix after a short-lived retirement. There’s an open question whether Rob Gronkowski will return. Outside of that and a few other questions marks, everything seems to be set with new head coach Todd Bowles preparing for his first Buccaneers training camp.

Below, we provide you with the Buccaneers training camp schedule and more information about the annual event in Tampa. We’ll also look at some major storylines heading in.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp schedule

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers’ training camp schedule for 2022 will be released at some point in mid-July. Last year saw Tampa Bay open camp on July 25 with fans in attendance.

There were a total of 16 practices with camp itself coming to a conclusion on Aug. 18. We’ll have updates about their schedule once they become available. Bookmark this for more information.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp location

Here is the history of where the Buccaneers have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference.

1976-1986: One Buc Place / Buccaneer Place — Tampa, Florida

One Buc Place / Buccaneer Place — Tampa, Florida 1987-2001: University of Tampa — Tampa, Florida

University of Tampa — Tampa, Florida 2002-2008: Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex — Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex — Lake Buena Vista, Florida 2009-2018: One Buccaneer Place — Tampa, Florida

One Buccaneer Place — Tampa, Florida 2019-2022: AdventHealth Training Center — Tampa, Florida

Can you go to Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Without a doubt. Last year saw the Buccaneers open practice to those who had season tickets, luxury suites and stadium club members. They were not open to the general public.

With that said, this could’ve had more to do with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Back in 2019, the Buccaneers held open practices multiple times. Here’s a list of those who were allowed to attend practices last summer, via the Buccaneers’ website.

Storylines for Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp

Here are the top storylines and Buccaneers position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Will Rob Gronkowski return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After spending the past two seasons with Tampa Bay, there have been mixed signals coming from Gronkowski through the spring and summer. The most-recent report suggests that the Buccaneers are optimistic he’ll be in the fold.

“I’m still giving him that time. We still talk. I think it didn’t matter if we drafted two tight ends. It wouldn’t matter. I think Rob welcomes that; the more the merrier for him. So that doesn’t show our hand on or foretell what’s going to happen in the future.” Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on a potential Rob Gronkowski return during 2022 NFL Draft

The Bucs did select tight ends Cade Otton (third round) and Ko Kieft (sixth round) in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, they also lost former first-round pick O.J. Howard in free agency. Right now, Cameron Brate would be the starter.

Rob Gronkowski stats (2020-21): 100 receptions, 1,425 yards, 13 TD, 60% catch rate

Obviously, Brady would love for his teammate of 11 seasons to return. It would also be a boon for the Bucs. Expect Gronk to let this play out throughout the remainder of the off-season program so he doesn’t have to take part in practice.

Starting left guard spot up for grabs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Shocklingly, Ali Marpet retired at the young age of 28 earlier this offseason. The former second-round pick was coming off his first ever Pro Bowl appearance. He had also started 101 games in seven seasons with the team.

While the Buccaneers did add Shaq Mason to the mix in a trade with the New England Patriots, they have a hole on the left side. Aaron Stinnie and rookie second-round pick Luke Goedeke could be battling it out during Buccaneers training camp.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety position and two new additions

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa added veterans Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal to the mix during free agency. It’s an interesting dynamic to look at given Ryan has played most of his career at cornerback and Neal switched from safety to linebacker with the Cowboys a season ago. It’s also going to be a great training camp battle to see who starts next to stud free safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

“Yeah, I’m glad to have those guys on our team. It allows me to be versatile, and allows our secondary to be more versatile, because they can come in and fill those roles immediately that we need as far as having them in the box or having them in the post. They’re an extra addition to our team, so it’s great to have those guys’ versatility.” Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Antoine Winfield Jr. on secondary additions

It stands to reason that Ryan would have the upper-hand. He recorded 117 takles and eight passes defended for the Giants last season. Though, both struggled in coverage last season with Ryan yielding a QB rating of 106.4 when targeted and neal giving up a 97.1 passer rating.

