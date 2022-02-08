Best Super Bowl LVI prop bets as Bengals and Rams set to do battle

Super Bowl LVI prop bets are now out in full force. Our friends at Caesars Sportsbook have compiled some of the most-interesting bets leading up to the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Southern California Sunday afternoon.

Prop bets are an interesting monster. You can play it safe by picking a quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP. You can go in a completely different direction and win a lot of cold hard cash by betting the game will go to overtime.

Below, we provide you the most interesting prop bets for Super Bowl LVI this coming Sunday. Check them out.

Related: Bold predictions for Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI prop bets: Coin toss

TIM SHORTT/ FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heads +100; Tails +100

We saw the coin toss play a big role in both the AFC Divisional Playoffs and AFC Championship Game. However, that was heading into overtime. In the divisional round, the Buffalo Bills chose tails — giving the ball to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The former NFL MVP then led his team down the field on a touchdown-scoring drive to win the game.

In the conference championship, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals also chose tails heading into overtime against the Chiefs. It led to a hilarious one-word response from Mr. Allen as the coin showed heads and gave the ball to Kansas City. Unlike the previous round, Mahomes couldn’t lead his team to a win. An interception led to a Bengals field goal and a spot in Super Bowl LVI.

What does all of this mean? Nothing really. It’s a 50-50 bet. It’s one of those wagers you make to earn a bit of cash while the odds are even. What we do know is that whoever wins the toss will likely give the opposing team the ball to start the game.

Related: NFL considering changes to overtime rules

Super Bowl LVI prop bets: Overtime

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yes: +765; No: -1200

Overtime has also played a starring role in the NFL Playoffs thus far. Of the final five games leading up to the Super Bowl, two headed to overtime. That included the aforementioned two AFC Playoff games.

If you want to get in on the Super Bowl LVI prop bets and win some handsome cash, betting on this one going to overtime could make some sense. Put it this way. You’d win $765.00 by betting $100. With that said, the Super Bowl has only gone to overtime once in 55 games. So, maybe just put $50 on this unless you’re feeling lucky.

Related: Super Bowl LVI start time, point spread and fantasy picks

Copper Kupp receiving yards: Over/under — 104.5

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over. Over. More over. Playoffs included, Kupp has gone for over 100 yards 13 times in 20 games. That’s a 65% success rate for those of us who didn’t major in math.

More recently, the record-breaking Los Angeles Rams receiver has hit the triple-digit plateau seven times in his past 10 games (yes, 70% success rate). As for the Bengals, they yielded a 66% catch rate to wide receivers during the regular season.

Related: NFL’s top 100 players of 2022

Joe Mixon rushing yards: Over/under — 63.5

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here’s an interesting one. We know that Cincinnati relies a great deal on Joe Burrow and the passing game. We also can’t ignore what Mixon did during the regular season — tallying 1,205 rushing yards in 16 games. That’s an average of 75 rushing yards per outing. In three playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl, he went over 63 yards just once and has hit that total twice since November 28. Let’s take the under here.

Related: Matthew Stafford looks back to Lions tenure in preparation for Super Bowl LVI

Matthew Stafford passing yards: Over/under — 275.5

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s all about stats and trends when looking at Super Bowl LVI prop bets. In his first regular season with the Rams, Matthew Stafford averaged 287.4 passing yards per game. Throughout his career, that number stands at 274.7. Yeah, Las Vegas knows what it’s doing here.

The good news for those looking at the over, Stafford tallied a combined 703 passing yards in his previous two playoff games leading up to Sunday’s big matchup against the Bengals. He’s also taking on a Cincinnati defense that gave up 264.6 passing yards per game during the regular season (seventh-highest mark in the NFL).

Related: Ranking Rams and Bengals defense leading up to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow passing yards: Over/under — 275.5

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welp. So, odds have both Joe Burrow and Stafford with a 275.5 over/under here. That’s all sorts of fun. We’d also be less inclined to go with the over here given how well Los Angeles’ pass defense performed with Jalen Ramsey leading the charge in the playoffs.

Despite yielding an average of 263.3 passing yards during the regular season, Los Angeles dominated the likes of Kyler Murray and Jimmy Garoppolo in the playoffs. That included a total of 354 passing yards. Sure Tom Brady went off for north of 300 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. But that was with Tampa Bay playing from way behind. As for Burrow, he reached this plateau in just one of three playoff games leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI prop bets: Game MVP

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford: +120

Joe Burrow: +220

Cooper Kupp: +700

Ja’Marr Chase: +1200

Odell Beckham Jr.: +1600

It’s about the quarterback, stupid! Dating back to Super Bowl XLIV, signal callers have won 8-of-11 MVP awards in the big game. Interestingly enough, non-quarterbacks account for 38% of Super Bowl MVPs since its inception.

What’s the point here? You can really win big by going with an under-the-radar option at another position. Remember, the likes of Malcolm Smith, Dexter Jackson and Larry Brown have won MVP awards in recent seasons. Who? Yeah, we know.

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time or a cheater? Who is the best running back in the NFL? (Required) Deflategate was an NFL controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. The controversy resulted in Brady being suspended for four games; the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016. GOAT Cheater Email (Required) (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free). Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Stafford and Burrow are the obvious choices. What what would be the fun in winning $20 or $120 by betting $100 on either of them? Kupp provides tremendous value at +700 as does a dominant rookie in Ja’Marr Chase.

If we’re looking at long odds, Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams at +2500 to win MVP would be all sorts of fun. Meanwhile, a former Super Bowl MVP in that of Von Miller boasts +4000 odds. It’s our recommendation that you go with a non-quarterback in one of the most-interesting Super Bowl LVI prop bets leading up to Sunday’s action.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors