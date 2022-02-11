Who will win Super Bowl MVP? Best Super Bowl LVI MVP candidates

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Who will win Super Bowl MVP? A clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams is a fantastic matchup between some of the best NFL players. But there can only be one Most Valuable Player award recipient in Super Bowl LVI and the field is very competitive on Sunday.

The history of Super Bowl MVPs tells us a quarterback will likely win. In the last 12 Super Bowls, a passer took home the trophy and a new car nine times. For Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow, that means one of them will likely join Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees in exclusive company.

But surprises happen. Julian Edelman earned MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII and a linebacker took home the trophy in Super Bowl XLVIII and Super Bowl 50. So, it’s fair to wonder if Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Ja’Marr Chase or someone else could surprise.

In Sportnaut’s continued breakdown of Super Bowl LVI, we examine the top Super Bowl MVP candidates with odds included.

Aaron Donald, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Rams

It’s unusual for a defensive player to have the third-highest Super Bowl MVP odds. But Aaron Donald is already a Hall of Fame player, regardless of Sunday’s outcome. One of the best pass rushers in NFL history is more than capable of taking over a game at any time. It’s even more likely in Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati finished the regular season with the third-worst ESPN pass block win rate (49%) and it’s especially weak on the right side of its offensive line. That’s exactly where Donald, who led the NFL in interior pass rush win rate (26%) will spend most of his time. The record for most sacks in a Super Bowl is 3. If Donald comes close to that and strip-sacks Burrow, he could easily win Super Bowl MVP.

Odds: +1200

Joe Burrow, quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 97

Winning the Most Valuable Player award in a championship game, that’s just a normal thing for Burrow. He earned MVP honors in the 2019 SEC Championship Game, 2019 Fiesta Bowl and 2019 National Championship Game. The 25-year-old thrives on the biggest stage, making it no surprise he is among the favorites to win MVP in Super Bowl LVI.

There’s a reason many should be picking Burrow to win. If he wins the Bengals their first Lombardi Trophy, ending a franchise-long drought, it will be a historic moment. He’s playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL against a pass rush with two future Hall of Famers. Burrow carried this team all season, leading up to this point. There are holes in the Rams’ secondary that can be exploited and if Burrow spreads the ball around to Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, the collective stats will make him Super Bowl MVP.

Odds: +225

Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI, so it only makes sense that their quarterback is the likeliest MVP candidate. It’s a total 180 from where Matthew Stafford was just over a year ago, still on the Detroit Lions roster and hoping to land in the right spot. Instead of going to the Indianapolis Colts, he landed on the Rams. The rest, as they say, is history. We’re likely not going to see monster numbers from Stafford, but 250-plus yards and two touchdowns in a victory could easily earn him MVP honors. If he does that, he will be voted into the Hall of Fame one day.

Odds: +140

Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Typically, a huge Super Bowl performance by a wide receiver means their quarterback played well and won MVP. But there is reason to believe Chase could be different. The rookie wide receiver delivered two 200-yard performances in the regular season and topped 120-plus receiving yards in two other matchups. Those kinds of numbers, if Burrow turns it over even once and Cincinnati still wins, could swing voters.

It also wouldn’t be unprecedented. Since 1976, seven wide receivers have won Super Bowl MVP. We know Jalen Ramsey won’t shadow Chase the entire game, it might only be for 65% of his receiving snaps. In matchups against Darious Williams (100.1 QB rating allowed when targeted) and David Long Jr. (61.1 PFF coverage grade), Chase can explode.

Odds: +1600

Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

There is nothing Stafford loves more than throwing to Cooper Kupp. A record-breaking season for the Rams’ No. 1 receiver saw him lead his peers in nearly every major category. Kupp hauled in 145 receptions (1st in NFL), 1,947 receiving yards, 89 first downs all on a league-high 191 targets. The Bengals’ secondary doesn’t have anyone who can match up with him in coverage. With Kupp almost a lock for 8-plus catches and 100-plus receiving yards, it’s no surprise he has one of the highest Super Bowl MVP odds.

Odds: +600

Joe Mixon, running back, Cincinnati Bengals

It’s going to be extremely challenging for Joe Mixon to be named Most Valuable Player. He’ll be running into the heart of the Rams’ defense and they can dominate the trenches. It’s a guarantee that Los Angeles takes him down for a few times in the backfield, hurting his yards per rush and rushing yardage totals. For Mixon to become the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis (1998), he’ll need multiple touchdowns and 50-plus receiving yards. It’s possible but unlikely with Cincinnati putting its hopes on Burrow and Chase’s shoulders.

Odds: +3500

Von Miller, edge rusher, Los Angeles Rams

This is one of my favorite picks. Von Miller is already a Super Bowl MVP, thanks to a dominant performance (2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) in Super Bowl 50. That level of performance tells you what he needs to do to become the first defensive player to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Cincinnati is going to shift a lot of its attention to Donald, using double and even triple teams. Miller is playing some of his best football in years and could certainly replicate what we saw a few years ago. Considering the odds, it’s worth putting a little money on the Rams’ edge rusher.

Odds: +4000

Who won Super Bowl MVP last year?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won Super Bowl MVP in 2021. It’s understandable why he took home the honor for an NFL-record fifth time. Brady threw three touchdown passes and posted a 125.8 QB rating, strong numbers. But Tampa Bay’s defense made the bigger impact in Super Bowl LV with linebackers Devin White (12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss) and Lavonte David (6 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections) both deserving of the honor.