Los Angeles’ Rams Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out with non-contact injury in Super Bowl LVI

Update: Odell Beckham Jr. has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the game

It’s been a long time coming for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered through some lean years during his time with both the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns before being picked up mid-season.

Taking part in his first ever Super Bowl on Sunday, OBJ opened the scoring with a touchdown catch from Matthew Stafford. He also hauled in a 35-yard reception to help set up another score and a two-score Rams lead.

Unfortunately, Odell Beckham went down in a heap of pain late in the second quarter after suffering what was a non-contact injury to his left knee. He was seen down on the turf at SoFi Stadium before having to be helped off the field and into the medical tent.

Looks like a non-contact for Odell, brutal. pic.twitter.com/0454xWs0v8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2022

That’s just not a sight anyone wants to see. Any time a player grabs for his knee after suffering a non-contact injury on artificial turf, it’s just not great.

Beckham Jr. was seen walking around on the sideline before heading to the locker room. It’s not yet known whether he’ll be able to return to the field.

A former first-round pick fo the Giants, Odell Beckham caught 15-of-19 targets for 182 yards in the previous two games leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

We’re hoping for the best here and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

