WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. scores first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI

Three months after being released by the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI.

Los Angeles got the football near midfield after a fourth-down stop against the Cincinnati Bengals. Six plays later, Beckham Jr. created enough separation in the end zone and made a leaping grab over the defensive back for the first touchdown of the game.

Odell Beckham Jr playoff stats: 19 receptions, 236 receiving yards and one touchdown

Operating out of the slot, Beckham Jr. only needed to create a little space between himself and Bengals’ cornerback Mike Hilton. Matthew Stafford saw that small window and delivered the perfect strike, tossing it up only where OBJ could grab it mid-air.

Just months after many suggested Odell Beckham Jr’s best days might be in the rearview mirror after a rough stint in Cleveland, he is proving himself in Los Angeles and already making a case for Super Bowl MVP.