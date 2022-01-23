Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills played a playoff game for the ages Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

With a trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the line, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen went tit-for-tat in performances that defied logic.

Let’s just explain it this way. Those covering the game (self included) had multiple drafts written depicting a Chiefs or Bills win — all within the final two minutes of the game. Twenty-five points were scored during that span. Twenty-five!

It started with Allen hitting Gabriel Davis on a 27-yard touchdown with 1:54 remaining in the game. A two-point conversion gave Buffalo a 29-26 lead.

But like clockwork, Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill on a 64-yard touchdown just 41 seconds later to give the Chiefs a 33-29 lead and the likely win.

Not so fast.

With just 13 seconds remaining in the game, Allen hit Davis for the wide receiver’s fourth touchdown of the game from 19 yards out to give the Bills a 36-33 win.

JOSH ALLEN AND GABRIEL DAVIS' 4TH TD GIVES THE BILLS THE LEAD WITH 17 SECONDS.



📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: https://t.co/bCIjXIlFWh pic.twitter.com/DgdL4Pwvnd — NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022

Oh wait, never mind.

Thirteen seconds remaining. Third seconds.

Apparently, that was more than enough for Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs. Dude led Kansas City down the field 44 yards on just three plays — culminating in a 44-yard game-tying field goal for kicker Harrison Butker as time expired in regulation.

Receiving the opening kickoff in overtime, Mahomes then led the Chiefs down the field 75 yards. Said drive culminated in an eight-yard touchdown pass from the quarterback to Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

We’re pretty much out of expletives to explain what happened outside of noting that the Chiefs came out on top by the score of 42-36. So, we’ll leave it up to the masses.

NFL world reacts to insane Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills playoff game

One of the great games ever. Mahomes and Allen combined for 707 passing yards, 137 rushing yards and 7 TD passes. Amazing. #BUFvsKC — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 24, 2022

Greatest game ever? — David Canter (@davidcanter) January 24, 2022

Out of breath — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 24, 2022

This is the Hagler-Hearns of playoff games. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 24, 2022

I feel simultaneously jealous of and very sorry for people who root for these two teams right now. I promise this makes sense. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 24, 2022

13 secs was too much time for Mahomes!!! — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 24, 2022

This has to be one of the most memorable days in postseason history, right? So much star power. So much drama. Am I a being a victim of the moment? — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 24, 2022

This is incredible!



Love Josh Allen’s reaction to Chiefs making that kick. Like, bring it on. Overtime. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 24, 2022

Deadline writers have trashed running and about 5 ledes by this point. Probably have already written 2,500 words. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 24, 2022

Let's face it .. no one wanted this game to end anyway 🤌🏽 — Deepi Sidhu (@DeepSlant) January 24, 2022

Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards … after the two-minute warning — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 24, 2022