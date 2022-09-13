Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams reportedly has a torn quad, likely sidelined for all of 2022

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks could be without starting safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the 2022 season with the news that the three-time Pro Bowler has a torn quad.

Since being traded to the Seahawks from the New York Jets before the 2020 season, Jamal Adams has had difficulty staying on the field. While he earned Pro Bowl honors in his first season in Washington state, the 26-year-old was only able to get on the field for 12 games. That was the same situation in 2021 when he only made a dozen starts. Well, it seems like 2022 will see a new low in Adams’ long history of injuries.

Early in the Seahawk’s season-opening victory against former teammate Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the talented safety’s number was called for a blitz on the QB. Adams did not get a sack but he did get his hands on the Broncos signal-caller, disrupted his pass, and forced an incompletion. Unfortunately, he came up lame after the play and immediately went to the sidelines after. Early reports claimed that Adams had injured just his knee. Soon after, rumblings from the organization suggested a “serious” issue with his knee and quad.

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Adams “suffered what appeared to be a torn quad.” Such an injury is pretty serious, and very well could mean the one-time All-Pro could be sidelined for at least three quarter of the season, if not the entire 2022 schedule.

How long could the Seattle Seahawks be without Jamal Adams?

Obviously, there are still certain things we don’t know. Adams is expected to be evaluated today and that will bring far more clarity on the severity of his injury. However, at the very least, the safety is likely to be out for the next ten weeks.

Jamal Adams contract: $2M in 2022, $11M 2023, $16.5M 2024, $17.5M 2025 (Out in 2024)

A partial tear can be treated without surgery. SportsMD.com explains that if a patient is “able to do a straight-leg raise and have good strength” then rehabilitation can start immediately. However, the limb would be immobilized for three to six weeks. It will take 10 to 12 weeks for the quad to be completely healed and it may be anywhere from three to six months before he returns to game action.

In the event of a complete tear then Adams would be done for 2022. For severe tears, the recovery time is typically six to eight months following surgery. Either way, the Seahawks will need to plan out the rest of their season with the assumption their star safety won’t be available for the majority of the year.