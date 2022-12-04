Saquon Barkley’s expected contract cost revealed

We’re in the midst of what’s been an outstanding season for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in the first year under the Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll regime.

While Big Blue’s unexpected strong start has been wonderful for the fanbase, it could pose some bigger issues once the offseason rolls around.

The Giants may feel they’ve found the ideal general manager and head coach with Schoen and Daboll, but they don’t have a starting quarterback or starting running back under contract for 2023.

Daniel Jones didn’t have his fifth-year player option picked up, which means he’s set for unrestricted free agency. Yet, the sixth overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft hasn’t exactly met the expectations of a first-round QB.

We can’t say the same for Barkley, who was selected second overall back in 2018. While some would argue a running back should never be taken so high in any draft class, it’s hard to argue with Barkley’s status among the best runners in the game.

Trying to place a value on Jones is extremely tricky, but doing so for Barkley is much easier as we’ve at least seen three seasons of incredible play from the 25-year-old former Penn State star.

If the G-Men wish to retain both Jones and Barkley, it won’t be cheap. But how much might they have to pay to re-sign Barkley to a long-term contract? One NFL insider offered some insight as to just how much the Giants might have to cough up.

Saquon Barkley’s next contract could be near $13 million per season

For any team looking to boost their rushing attack this offseason, they’ll have plenty of options via free agency. Players such as Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Miles Sanders, Tony Pollard, David Montgomery, Kareem Hunt, and Jamaal Williams are all set for unrestricted free agency.

While each franchise will place its own value on how well each back fits its specific schemes, Barkley and Jacobs are the cream of the crop.

Saquon Barkley stats in 2022: 992 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 223 receiving yards

But the Giants won’t want to just let Barkley walk as a free agent. They also realize his value, but just how much would other teams pay for one of the NFL’s best playmakers?

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants did recently discuss a potential long-term extension with Barkley, and talks reportedly went well. These negotiations gave them further insight into what to expect when they sit down for further talks later this offseason.

For now, it was determined that Barkley could easily land somewhere near $12 million annually, which would put him in line with the Dalvin Cooks of the world. Yet, there is a higher mark. If Barkley’s camp is seeking a deal nearing Christian McCaffrey’s $16 million per season, the Giants may not see the value.

While the Giants may want to retain Jones and Barkley, we didn’t even dive into Dexter Lawrence’s upcoming free agency either.

The former 17th overall pick has developed into one of the top defensive tackles in football and is still just 25. He too, will be in high demand this offseason, but the Giants do have one franchise tag they can use. At this point, Lawrence may have the best case to be tagged.

