Rashawn Slater out for 2022 season with ruptured bicep, examining impact on Los Angeles Charges’ offense

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after suffering a ruptured biceps tendon in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A second-team All-Pro selection in 2021, Slater quickly emerged as one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Selected with the 13th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he served as a pillar on the left side of the Chargers’ offensive line and was integral to protecting quarterback Justin Herbert.

Rashawn Slater stats 2021 (PFF): 26 pressures allowed, six hits in 752 pass-blocking snaps

Slater left Sunday’s game in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Officials feared that he suffered a significant long-term injury and the MRI on Monday confirmed the organization’s worst fears.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a ruptured biceps tendon. Los Angeles is also expected to be without edge rusher Joey Bosa for some time after he left in Week 3 with a groin injury.

Already without All-Pro center Corey Linsley, Slater’s season-ending injury is a massive blow for the Chargers’ offensive line. In his absence, Storm Norton could take over at left tackle.

Impact of Rashawn Slater injury on Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers offense

Heading into Week 4 with a 1-2 record, a team many viewed as a darkhorse Super Bowl contender is now in danger of a collapse early in the season. Herbert is dealing with rib cartilage damage that is expected to impact him for weeks and nearly prevented him from taking the field against the Jaguars. He’ll now start behind an offensive line that is ill-equipped to protect him.

Los Angeles already came out of its first three games ranked 26th in Pro Football Focus’ Pass Blocking Efficiency (83.5). Entering Week 4, the Chargers’ offensive line allowed the second-most pressures (42), quarterback hurries (31) and seventh-most hits (nine). It’s going to get even worse now that Slater is lost for the season.

QB Rating Completion Rate PFF grade Justin Herbert in Clean Pocket 121.3 74.7% 77.6 Justin Herbert vs Pressure 62.0 (21st in NFL) 52.1% (12th in NFL) 56.3 (15th in NFL) Justin Herbert stats via Pro Football Focus

The Chargers’ passing attack will obviously experience the most change. Play-caller Joe Lombardi will have to further lean away from a more aggressive approach, curtailing the number of deep throws Herbert gets to make. Both the quarterback and offensive coordinator won’t have the trust in the offensive line to hold up in pass protection long enough for receivers to get downfield. It’s even more risky because of Herbert’s long-term rib injury.

It should translate to Herbert holding onto the football less, making quick throws just past the line of scrimmage. It helps that Keenan Allen is closing in on a return and the adjust play-calling should generate more targets for Austin Ekeler. However, this remains a massive blow for the Chargers and it significantly clouds their ability to contend this season.