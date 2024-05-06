Las Vegas Raiders may strike gold with undrafted offensive tackle Andrew Coker

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders have been busy making smart moves this offseason to field a better offense and solidify their offensive line, and the signing of free agent Andrew Coker may have been one of their sneaky good moves.

With the Raiders settled on quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and journeyman Gardner Minshew, and general manager Tom Telesco prioritized investing in the offensive line in last month’s NFL Draft and free agency, the need to find answers on the right side of the offensive line may have received a significant boost with the signing of Coker.

Coker signed a free-agent contract last week despite not getting much attention during last month’s draft. While the uphill battle for UDFAs to make an NFL roster is always significant, Andrew Coker might not just be another camp body for Antonio Pierce’s Raiders. He might compete for a starting position in an inspiring underdog tale.

Related: Raiders draft ‘mauler’ Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze on second day of NFL Draft

Andrew Coker isn’t just another undrafted free agent

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Standing tall at 6’-7”, 315 lbs, Coker brings a mix of size and experience to the Raiders. His time at TCU was defined by grit, determination, and versatility. As a redshirt freshman in 2020, Coker earned the starting right tackle position, playing a strong schedule against top-notch college teams. He then moved to left tackle throughout his college career, with Coker showing versatility and reliability, starting in 46 out of 48 games and receiving All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors twice.

Strong Pro Day workout for two @TCUFootball OL Andrew Coker and Willis Patrick.



Both put up over 23 reps on bench, and both showcased that power in workouts.



Coker’s shown swing tackle potential this draft process, while Patrick’s finishing strength as a run blocker has shined.… pic.twitter.com/qnSQB3v6M2 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 30, 2024

In addition to his performance on the field, Coker showcased leadership qualities by being named team captain in 2023. His participation in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl was lauded but didn’t earn him any attention in the draft. In his final season at TCU, after switching from left tack to right tackle, Coker allowed just one sack (424 pas snaps) and had only four penalties. Although considered by most scouts as a swing tackle candidate in the NFL, Coker could make the competition for the Las Vegas right tackle job even more interesting when camp begins in July.

Related: Raiders Brilliant 2024 NFL Draft Strategy: Fortifying roster over chasing QBs

The Raiders still unsettled at right tackle

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a focus on drafting offensive line talent this year, who exactly earns the starting right tackle position will be one of the key storylines when the Raiders hit training camp in Costa Mesa later this summer.

Based on the team drafting center/guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and developmental swing tackle DJ Glaze, second-year tackle Thayer Munford, Jr., is the favorite by a hair. With Jackson-Powers practically a lock to start at right guard, Telesco went that direction and then signed Andrew Coker, which points to the team believing Munford has a big upside. Veteran Dalton Wagner, signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent last offseason after playing collegiately at Arkansas, is also a swing tackle and could get a shot on the right side. Wagner played three preseason games for the Raiders in 2023 but was inactive during the regular season.

UDFA Andrew Coker in 2023:



424 pass-blocking snaps

24 QB pressures allowed

1 sack allowed



🧱 pic.twitter.com/6JEftMGXmI — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 29, 2024

With Munford having the edge heading into camp, Coker is one player with some serious upside and could be a player to watch.

Why Andrew Coker went undrafted

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his numbers and ability to thrive against top-tier opponents, Andrew Coker was injured early in his final season at TCU and never fully recovered. That uncertainty after his injury soured many scouts, leading to Coker going undrafted. Coker was part of TCU’s magical run in 2022, where he helped them upset Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl before the Horned Frogs were blasted by Georgia in the National Championship game 65-7.

Coker is big and experienced, having made 46 career starts at tackle, including all 15 during TCU’s FBS runner-up season in 2022. With a massive frame (6-7, 315) and 34-inch arms, Coker should compete for a reserve spot. – Nick Baumgardner & Scott Doctherman, The Athletic

While many believe Andrew Coker will compete for a reserve position, with his ability and track record, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him in the thick of the battle for the starting position, if his performance warrants it. Despite his injuries last season, his size and ability will put him squarely in the competition for the starting right tackle position.

With Coker, Telesco and the Silver and Black may have just struck gold in their search for depth and versatility on their offensive line.