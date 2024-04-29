Raiders Brilliant 2024 NFL Draft Strategy: Fortifying roster over chasing QBs

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 NFL Draft approached, the Las Vegas Raiders and new general manager Tom Telesco found themselves at a crossroads: should they go after a top-tier quarterback by trading up, or should they concentrate on addressing other pressing needs within their team lineup?

When the draft unfolded with six quarterbacks being taken before the Raiders picked at No. 13, it became evident that the Raiders had to choose to focus on reinforcing their offensive line and fortifying their defense, particularly in positions like linebacker and cornerback.

This strategic choice of not pursuing a quarterback through a trade-up route, though unexpected for some, showcased a deliberate effort by Las Vegas management to stick to their draft plan, not overpay for a move-up, and focus on key areas of need.

That’s not to say Telesco wasn’t aggressive in trying to move up to get that future franchise quarterback.

“We looked into it like I said in the pre-draft press conference,” Telesco said after the first round. “We kind of had a plan to to maybe move up if the opportunity was there. It wasn’t there, kept moving.”

Related: Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: The hits, misses and potential gems, including Brock Bowers

The Raiders couldn’t find a dance partner at top of the NFL Draft

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Instead of pushing for a high-stakes trade, the Raiders opted to pick tight end Brock Bowers as the 13th overall selection—a move indicating their willingness to hit the 2024 season with current quarterbacks Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell and an emphasis on reinforcing other critical team needs.

The decision to forego aggressively pursuing a rookie quarterback can be viewed as a shrewd choice for various reasons. First, the 2024 quarterback draft class was stacked with the top four quarterbacks on the board — Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. By the time the Raiders found out none of the teams at the top of the draft were willing to trade, there was no justification to move up higher than they were.

#Raiders GM Tom Telesco said they didn’t consider drafting a QB after day one of the NFL Draft



Said he didn’t feel anyone out there was better than what they already had on the roster



Let the battle between Aiden O’Connell and Gardner Minshew begin pic.twitter.com/GPuAL2fQ5z — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) April 27, 2024

When Minnesota moved up to No. 10 to take McCarthy, after the shocking development of Atlanta taking Michael Penix, Jr. at No. 8, there was no reason to move out of No. 13 and there were no quarterbacks who would be clear-cut Day 1 competition for Minshew and O’Connell in camp. Even the Denver Broncos drafted Oregon quarterback Bo Nix at No. 12, even though he was a consensus second-round pick. The choices left gave the Raiders no choice.

Additionally, the team urgently needed to address the offensive line and the defensive backfield.

Read more: Top 10 best Las Vegas Raiders NFL draft picks of all-time, including Marcus Allen

Raiders missed on QB but had big hits in other areas

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With the team now committed to O’Connell and Minshew as quarterbacks, Telesco and the Raiders knew they needed to address the right side of the offensive line. By addressing these positions later in the draft, the Raiders got better overall in the trenches, with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson and tackle DJ Glaze. Strengthening the offensive line benefits whichever quarterback is playing. There’s no question that the Raiders will get significantly better up front in the NFL Draft.

Telesco also addressed strengthening the Raiders’ improved defense.

He made a big splash in free agency with the signing of Christian Wilkins and invested heavy draft capital at linebacker and cornerback. This strategy helps solidify the Raiders’ defense against a pass-oriented NFL landscape with Decamreion Richardson and even helped their run defense with Tommy Eichenberg. If you’re not completely done remaking your offense, investing in the defense is a sound strategy with a clear benefit.

Related: 10 worst Las Vegas Raiders draft picks of all-time, including Jamarcus Russell

Telesco and Raiders kick the QB can down the road

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Telesco’s post-draft remarks, highlighting that he would have pursued a quarterback if they believed one available was a clear improvement over Minshew and O”Connell, further confirm the wisdom of the organization’s approach. It demonstrates a methodical way of building a team, where decisions are based not only on talent availability but also on understanding the team’s long-term needs and current strengths.

Tom Telesco recaps his first NFL Draft as Raiders general managerhttps://t.co/ZvWjKXBQf0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 28, 2024

Telesco and Las Vegas need to find a long-term quarterback solution soon. The Minshew and O’Connell quarterback battle might not be the most exciting story, but it makes sense for the Raiders. The effectiveness of this plan will show in how well the team does next season. Although the Indianapolis Colts failed to make the playoffs in 2023 due to a loss to Houston late in the season, Minshew rallied the team after the injury to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and, if he wins the battle for the starting job, has a much better cast around him in Las Vegas.

Looking at their 2024 NFL Draft picks, the Raiders seem to be taking a smart, long-term view that could help them build a better team next season and beyond.