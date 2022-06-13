Pittsburgh Steelers training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp 2022 is inching closer by the day, with fans, coaches, and players all getting ready to attend St. Vincent College for their first look at the team. We’ve got everything you need to know about the Steelers training camp for the 2022 season.

Spectators tuning in this year are in for a treat. Aside from the usual suspects like T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Najee Harris and Chase Claypool, fans also will get to see a quarterback battle brewing before their eyes.

With Mike Tomlin and his 3-4 defensive scheme returning for another year, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to training camp, and eventually, the season. This is where the road back to the playoffs begins.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule and storylines to follow.

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp schedule

Steelers players will report to camp on July 26, with the first practice taking place on July 27 at 1:55 PM ET. The pads go on for the first time on August 1. Their first night practice will be on August 5 at Memorial Stadium in Latrobe at 7 PM ET.

Wednesday, July 27 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Thursday, July 28 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Friday, July 29 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Saturday, July 30 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Sunday, July 31 – No practice

Mon., August 1 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Tues., August 2 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Wed., August 3 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Thurs., August 4 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Fri., August 5 – 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (open to public)

Sat., August 6 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Sun., August 7 – No practice

Mon., August 8 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Tues., August 9 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Wed., August 10 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Thurs., August 11 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Fri., August 12 – Practice closed to the public

Sat., August 13 – Preseason game vs. Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field (7 p.m. – KDKA-TV)

Sunday, August 14 – No practice

Mon., August 15 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Tues., August 16 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Wed., August 17 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Thurs., August 18 – 1:55 p.m. (open to public)

Fri., August 19 – Break camp

Pittsburgh Steelers training camp location

The Steelers will be returning to Saint Vincent College located in Latrobe, Pennsylvania in 2022. This is a familiar location for the Steelers, but they did spend two years at Heinz Field from 2020 to 2021. Here is the full history of where the Steelers training camps have taken place in the franchise’s history, via Pro Football Reference.

1966-2019, 2022 – St. Vincent College – Latrobe, Pennsylvania

2020-2021 – Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1964-1966 – University of Rhode Island – Kingston, Rhode Island

1962-1963 – West Liberty University – West Liberty, Pennsylvania

1961 – Slippery Rock University – Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

1958-1960 – California University of Pennsylvania – California, Pennsylvania

1952-1957 – St. Bonaventure University – Allegany, New York

1947-1951 – Alliance College – Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania

1941-1946 – Hershey, Pennsylvania

1938-1940 – St. Francis University – Loretto, Pennsylvania

1935-1937 – South Park – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1934 – Mt. Pleasant High School – Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania

1933 – Newell’s Grove – Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Can you go to Steelers training camp?

Yes, some practices will be open to the public. While admission to open practices is free, all attendees must have a ticket. The Steelers suggest attaining mobile tickets, which will become available on Ticketmaster on June 27.

Here are all the days and times of the practices that are open to the public.

Steelers Friday Night Lights event 2022

On August 5 at 7 PM ET, the Steelers will practice in pads under the lights. The practice will be open to the public. The date and time is weather dependent, so stay tuned as the details could change.

Storylines for Pittsburgh Steelers training camp

Here are the top storylines and Steelers’ position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

QB competition between Trubisky and Pickett

The one battle that’s impossible to ignore, is who will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger? It’s a question we likely won’t have an answer to until late in training camp, possibly even late in the preseason.

After signing Mitchell Trubisky to a medium-rate contract worth just over $7 million per season, the Steelers don’t appear to view him as a long-term starter. That’s high-level backup money.

But, he does have 50 career starts under his belt, with 38 starts coming in the Matt Nagy era. Color us intrigued to see if Trubisky can have a career rejuvenation now that he’s spent a season learning behind Josh Allen in the Buffalo Bills’ system.

Although some like to repeat the mantra ‘when a team has two quarterbacks, they really have zero quarterbacks’, I don’t feel that’s true with the Steelers.

Kenny Pickett boasts starting-caliber potential and after four years as a starter for the Pitt Panthers, he may be more pro-ready than some previous signal-callers of Pittsburgh’s past. Either way, Trubisky or Pickett, the Steelers should feel ok about their starting QBs heading into the season, because at least there’s hope for improvement.

Battle at left guard between Kendrick Green and Kevin Dotson

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line play has been pathetic for the past few years. It’s a major reason why Big Ben constantly faced pressure and why Najee Harris frequently had to fight off one or two defenders just near the line of scrimmage.

Signing James Daniels should improve the interior a bit, but the left side is still unsettled. Dan Moore Jr. is set to reprise his role at left tackle, but left guard remains a question mark.

Kendrick Green started 15 games at center a year ago, and it’s possible he ends up back there eventually, but for now, he’s competing with Kevin Dotson, who started nine games last season. Both players graded poorly a season ago per Pro Football Focus, with Green coming in at 52.4 and Dotson at 64.5, but Dotson was the far-better pass protector, which could be key to jumpstarting the air attack.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

Cornerback spots up for grabs

There will be a lot of eyes on the Steelers’ secondary after making the decision to move on from Joe Haden. Ahkello Witherspoon joined the team last season and he’s since received a two-year contract extension, so he figures to maintain an integral role, likely as the nickelback covering slot receivers.

Cam Sutton is returning and he started all 16 games a season ago, so he’s likely penciled in as one starter. Free agent acquisition Levi Wallace is likely the other. But neither are considered elite talents, so there’s plenty of room for growth. Arthur Maulet and James Pierre both started a few games last season, but don’t rule out another addition to the cornerback room if coach Tomlin is underwhelmed with his depth.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Huge shakeups for top 20 defense before training camp

Outside linebacker depth

No one is doubting the ability of the Pittsburgh front seven’s impact on the game. T.J. Watt takes care of business every game, and Cameron Heyward is always there by his side.

What if Watt had to miss large chunks of action? This defense has the potential to fall apart in a hurry. Alex Highsmith flashed potential, racking up six sacks a season ago, but can he continue to build off that performance?

How far does Highsmith’s ceiling reach? Are there any other pass-rush specialists who can spell Watt or Highsmith to help keep legs fresh late in the game? We’re primarily watching Tuzar Skipper and Derrek Tuszka, but Genard Avery could vie for playing time too.

