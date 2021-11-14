Pittsburgh Steelers’ Najee Harris had no idea there were ties in the NFL

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie running back Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers were not able to come out on top at home against the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Playing without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19 protocols), Pittsburgh’s game against Detroit ended in a 16-16 tie. This came after Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth fumbled the ball late in overtime with the team looking to pull out a win.

Following the game, Harris spoke with reporters inside Heinz Field. The former Alabama star seemed confused that an NFL game could actually end in a tie.

“I didn’t even know you could tie in the NFL,” Harris said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “In my mind, I was sitting on the bench saying, ‘I’ve got another quarter to go.’ But someone came to me and said, ‘That’s it.’ I’ve never had a tie in my life before.”

This is never not funny. Some might think that NFL players should know the rules. But it has been a common theme for rookies throughout the years.

Harris, 23, was actually born three years after college football rules changed to avoid ties. Apparently, he thought that the NFL followed suit or something.

For his part, Najee Harris put up 105 yards on 26 attempts without Big Ben in the mix. He also added four catches for 28 yards and has tallied 963 total yards in nine games on the season. Not too shabby for the first-round pick from the Crimson Tide.