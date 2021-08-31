Pittsburgh Steelers schedule and 2021 season predictions

Steelers season takeaways:

Steelers have the hardest strength of schedule in 2021, via The Athletic.

Pittsburgh appears in five primetime games, including twice on Monday Night Football.

Steelers end their 2021 season with four consecutive games against opponents in the top-10 of our NFL power rankings.

Sportsnaut.com predicts the Pittsburgh Steelers finish with a 8-9 record.

Week 1 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date Time (ET): TV Sunday, Sep. 12 1:00 PM CBS

Spread: Bills -6.5 (via DraftKings)

Bills -6.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Bills -335, Steelers +260

Bills -335, Steelers +260 Over/Under: 49

Buffalo beat the Steelers in 2020 thanks to a strong third quarter, outscoring the Steelers 14-0 in a 26-15 victory. With Pittsburgh’s secondary in a weaker state this year, Josh Allen will have even greater opportunities to attack deep. Plus, with the Bills’ pass rush looking better, things could get rough for Ben Roethlisberger.

Week 1 schedule prediction: Bills 28, Steelers 16

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule predictions, roster outlook

Steelers roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Steelers keeping and starting these key players:

QB – Ben Roethlisberger

– Ben Roethlisberger RB – Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr.

– Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr. WR – Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington

– Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington TE – Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth

– Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth Offensive Line – Xhukwuma Okorafor (LT), Kevin Dotson (LG), Kendrick Green (OC), Trai Turner (RG), Zach Banner (RT)

– Xhukwuma Okorafor (LT), Kevin Dotson (LG), Kendrick Green (OC), Trai Turner (RG), Zach Banner (RT) Defense – No. 4 in 2021 NFL defense rankings

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule results

Let’s dive into our 2021 predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 2 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date Time TV Sunday, Sep. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Spread: Steelers -5.5 (via DraftKings)

Steelers -5.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Steelers (-240), Raiders (+190)

Steelers (-240), Raiders (+190) Over/Under: TBD

Las Vegas tore apart its offensive line this offseason and that’s music to the ears of T.J. Watt. This projects to be a rough game for Derek Carr, with Pittsburgh’s defensive line creating constant pressure and essentially living in the backfield. The scoreboard might be close, but the game shouldn’t be.

Week 2 schedule prediction: Steelers 28, Raiders 20

Week 3 – vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date Time TV Sunday, Sp. 26 1:00 PM CBS

Cincinnati didn’t have a great offseason, but it should take a step forward in 2021 with Joe Burrow healthy and this offense becoming more consistent. However, the Steelers are the more experienced team and still have enough disruptors in the front seven to make moving downfield quite difficult for the Bengals.

Week 3 schedule prediction: Steelers 28, Bengals 17

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date Time TV Sunday, Oct. 3 4:25 PM CBS

Given how daunting the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule is this season, they needed Aaron Rodgers to retire. With the reigning NFL MVP returning and this defensive unit flying under the radar, hence the praise in Sportsnaut’s NFL defense rankings, it’s hard to project Pittsburgh beating the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Week 4 schedule prediction: Packers 28, Steelers 24

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers up top entering Week 1

Week 5 – vs. Denver Broncos

Date Time TV Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM FOX

The Denver Broncos are a Super Bowl contender with a top-10 quarterback. Put Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock under center and finishing above .500 would be an unexpected accomplishment. This figures to be a low-scoring game with the difference being quarterback play and that clearly favors Pittsburgh.

Week 5 schedule prediction: Steelers 20, Broncos 17

Week 6 – vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date Time TV Sunday, Oct. 17 8:20 PM NBC

Russell Wilson and Co. against the Steelers’ secondary is a recipe for fireworks. Pittsburgh doesn’t have the cornerbacks to cover D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. A great pass rush could help offset that, but Wilson is better than anyone at buying time. Count on three touchdowns from Wilson and Jamal Adams getting a sack on Big Ben in a Seahawks’ victory.

Week 6 schedule prediction: Seahawks 27, Steelers 21

WEEK 7 BYE

Week 8 – @ Cleveland Browns

Date Time TV Sunday, Oct. 31 1:00 PM CBS

We saw a changing of the guards last winter, Cleveland took the reigns in this division and will be controlling this rivalry. After years of being the little brother in this series, the Browns are poised to dominate the Steelers for the next several years.

Week 8 schedule prediction: Browns 27, Steelers 17

Week 9 – vs. Chicago Bears

Date Time TV Monday, Nov. 8 8:15 PM ESPN

By Week 9, it would be criminal if the Chicago Bears aren’t starting Justin Fields. Unfortunately for the rookie, he’ll have to square off against one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Melvin Ingram, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu are going to win this game and they’ll make it look easy against Chicago’s putrid line.

Week 9 schedule prediction: Steelers 21. Bears 13

Week 10 – vs. Detroit Lions

Date Time TV Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM FOX

The Detroit Lions might be a very good team in a few years, but this will be a season their fans won’t want to witness. While getting pressure won’t be easy against Detroit’s offensive line, there isn’t a real threat at wide receiver. Plus, the Lions’ defense is a huge work in progress. This might be one of the Steelers’ few double-digit victories.

Week 10 schedule prediction: Steelers 31, Lions 13

Week 11 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Time TV Sunday, Nov. 21 8:20 PM NBC

Los Angeles finally provided its quarterback with an offensive line. Justin Herbert thrived when given a clean pocket in his rookie season and he should take another step forward in the upcoming season. Pair that with Brandon Staley calling plays for a healthy defense, the end result is another defeat for Pittsburgh.

Week 12 schedule prediction: Chargers 30, Steelers 25

Week 12 – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Date Time TV Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM CBS

The Bengals are a year away from giving Pittsburgh a serious threat in their head-to-head meetings. T.J. Watt just seems to love facing Cincinnati’s offensive line and we don’t expect anything different this year. With the Bengals’ pass rush still weak, they can’t exploit the Steelers’ Achilles heel.

Week 12 schedule prediction: Steelers 26, Bengals 17

Week 13 – vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 5 4:25 PM CBS

The Steelers swept their two-game series against their hated rivals in 2020, expect a very different outcome this time around. Baltimore’s offense should be better this late in the year, working against the Steelers’ favor. With that said, these rivalries are always tough and sweeps rarely happen.

Week 13 schedule prediction: Ravens 31, Steelers 27

Week 14 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Time TV Thursday, Dec. 9 8:20 PM FOX, NFL

Minnesota’s defense should be better than the unit we saw take the field last season. That’s good news for Mike Zimmer’s stress level, but there are still enough questions at quarterback that lead to the Steelers having the edge in this matchup.

Week 14 schedule prediction: Steelers 17, Vikings 10

Week 15 – vs. Tennessee Titans

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM CBS

Tennessee’s defense should be a lot better than what we saw in 2020 and Bud Dupree will play a critical role in that improvement. Both teams figure to run the ball a ton in this one, setting up play-action shots to create more excitement later in the game. The edge goes to Ryan Tannehill over Roethlisberger, but this should be a competitive matchup.

Week 15 schedule prediction: Titans 34, Steelers 27

Week 16 – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Time TV Sunday, Dec. 26 4:25 PM CBS

There will be plenty of moments in 2021 when Pittsburgh’s defense looks great, creating turnovers and getting to the quarterback. Against Patrick Mahomes and a vastly improved offensive line, that won’t be the case. This could be one of those matchups that is decided by halftime, with the Steelers only making it look closer than it was at the end.

Week 16 schedule prediction: Chiefs 41, Steelers 31

Week 17 – vs. Cleveland Browns

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Date Time TV Monday, Jan. 3 8:15 PM ESPN

Pittsburgh did its best to tread water this offseason, making the best of a difficult cap situation. As for the Browns, they might be the biggest winners of the NFL Draft and free agency. These two teams are headed in opposite directions and no one should be surprised by a two-game sweep in 2021.

Week 17 schedule prediction: Browns 34, Steelers 24

Week 18 – @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Time TV Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM CBS

Related: NFL defense rankings – Denver Broncos boast an elite group entering Week 1

Baltimore’s depth chart is simply superior to the Steelers’ roster in 2021. When you have nearly every advantage on offense and one of the NFL’s best defenses, that’s more than enough to get the job done at home. After getting swept by Pittsburgh last fall, Baltimore will get the brooms out in 2021.

Week 18 schedule prediction: Ravens 24, Steelers 13

Pittsburgh Steelers record projection: 8-9

A quarterback approaching 40 playing behind a potentially awful offensive line is a recipe for disaster. Pittsburgh approached the 2021 NFL Draft like it was just a few pieces away from Super Bowl contention. That will likely prove to be a mistake as this team could regress significantly in 2021 and then be forced to launch a rebuild next offseason.