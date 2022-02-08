Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter this offseason with a question mark at quarterback for the first time since all the way back in 2004.

Things are also going to look different moving forward outside of Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Longtime general manager Kevin Colbert is set to retire following the 2022 NFL Draft this spring.

The idea here has to be to build to the future with a mere six picks in the annual event. Quarterback will be an obvious area of need. But if Pittsburgh wants to make it back to championship contention, there’s other areas of concern.

Before we dive into our Steelers mock draft, let’s examine the picks they hold — including that valuable first-rounder coming up in April.

2022 Pittsburgh Steelers draft picks

First round, 20th pick

Second round, 52nd pick

Third round, 84th pick

Sixth round, 172nd pick

Seventh round, 195th pick

Seventh round, 211th pick

Let’s dive into our 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft with regular updates provided throughout the pre-draft process.

Pittsburgh Steelers mock draft: Finding a future in Steel Town

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ brass could opt to pull off a blockbuster trade for a quarterback. While that’s unlikely, making a move for someone like San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could end up being the right path. This team is not set to go into full-scale rebuild mode under the legendary Mike Tomlin.

There’s also some growing concern over Pittsburgh’s defense after this unit finished 20th in the NFL in points allowed a season ago. Could cornerback be a need? Circling around back to the offense, these Steelers also need to find youngsters to take over for the old guard on the line.

First round, 20th pick: Sam Howell, quarterback, North Carolina

This is the obvious selection. Should Howell be available with the 20th pick, Colbert will run to the podium and take the quarterback with the final first-round selection of his long tenure in Pittsburgh. There’s no consensus No. 1 quarterback in the draft class. It could lead to other teams targeting different positions within the first 19 selections. If so, Howell would be a steal.

Sam Howell college stats (career): 64% completion, 10,283 passing yards, 1,009 rushing yards, 109 total TD, 23 INT

We’re talking about a three-year starter at North Carolina and someone who could probably step in as a sophomore and act the part of a starter-caliber quarterback. While there’s some concerns over Howell’s height (6-foot-1) and some struggles last season with the Tar Heels, he’s a prototypical modern quarterback. That is to say, someone who gets rid of the ball quick and can act as a dual-threat option. In today’s timing-based offenses, this is no small thing.

Any move to acquire Howell would also lead Pittsburgh to either trade for a stopgap (Garoppolo) or roll with Mason Rudolph in 2022.

Second round, 52nd pick: Sean Rhyan, offensive tackle, UCLA

For as immobile as Big Ben was throughout his career, the quarterback did a great job of getting rid of the ball. Hence, why he was sacked a mere 38 times in 16 games a season ago despite suspect offensive line play. Pittsburgh relied on rookie fourth-round pick Dan Moore to protect the blindside in 2021. The Texas A&M product held up to an extent.

However, there’s no telling whether Moore projects to the left side moving forward. Either way, there’s a need at both right tackle and a long the interior of the line at guard with these Steelers. That’s where Rhyan comes into play.

At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, the former four-star recruit has an ability to play both guard and tackle. He has impressive raw power and is actually pretty darn explosive for someone his size. A move of this ilk would enable Pittsburgh to get a Day 1 starter at left guard while experimenting with the possibility of moving Moore over to right tackle with Rhyan manning the left side moving forward.

Third round, 84th pick: Nehemiah Pritchett, cornerback, Auburn

Led by the stud safety tandem of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh’s pass defense was actually pretty good a season ago (24 touchdowns, 13 interceptions). With that said, veterans Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon are slated to become free agents in March. With Cameron Sutton (104.9 passer rating allowed in 2021) also potentially set to hit the market, cornerback is a major need.

At 6-foot-1 and with tremendous athleticism, Pritchett morphed into one of the best collegiate corners during his time with Auburn. He has the size and ball skills to be an immediate impact player for Pittsburgh. In a deep draft class at corner, that could lead to a steal in Round 3.

Filling out remainder of Pittsburgh Steelers needs

Sixth round, 172nd pick: Adam Anderson, EDGE, Georgia

Seventh round, 195th pick: Zay Flowers, wide receiver, Boston College

Seventh round, 211th pick: Josh Rivas, guard, Kansas State

What do you want to see the Pittsburgh Steelers draft? Let us know below with your comments and feedback.

