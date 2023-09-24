Pittsburgh Steelers ignore fan demands, actually give Matt Canada an expanded role before NFL Week 3

Despite an outcry from Pittsburgh Steelers fans for the team to remove Matt Canada from his position as offensive coordinator, the 51-year-old will reportedly have a new expanded role heading into NFL Week 3.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a major transition on offense. After nearly 20 years of NFL legend Ben Roethlisberger being under center and leading a formidable unit, the team is slowly developing a new-look group with a player who they are hoping is their next franchise quarterback, Kenny Pickett.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

However, even before the team invested a first-round pick in 2022 on Pickett, there has been a growing frustration with the play-calling style and approach of offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The former QB coach was promoted to the position in 2021 and given some leeway in his results due to Roethlisberger’s age-related decline in performance and the difficulty in developing a young quarterback last season.

Pittsburgh Steelers OC given more influence over Kenny Pickett

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Yet, Steelers fans have not been thrilled with the production of the offense over the first two weeks of the season and there has been a strong push this past week from Pittsburgh supporters that the play-calling role needs to be taken away from Canada. But a new report on Sunday will disappoint Steelers supporters that are no fans of Canada.

On Sunday morning, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported “The Steelers are moving OC Matt Canada to a more prominent role working with QB Kenny Pickett. Canada will continue calling plays, but will also be working directly with Pickett on a daily basis.”

It is a very interesting development and a major rebuke of fan opinions to expand Canada’s role and give him even more influence on the Steelers’ young quarterback and his maturation in his role as the team’s starting quarterback.

However, it also does put a lot more pressure on him to deliver in 2023 or there could be greater cause to cut ties with him at the end of the season.