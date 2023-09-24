NFL insider offers troubling update on Joe Burrow’s status for upcoming Cincinnati Bengals games

While a new report opens the door to Joe Burrow possibly suiting up for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night versus the Los Angeles Rams, it also suggests the star quarterback may be hampered by his injury for several more weeks.

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the 2023 NFL season with a great deal of optimism. The team went to the Super Bowl two years ago and almost reached the big game again last season. They seemed primed for an outstanding year as they look to earn the franchise’s first NFL title. However, everything was thrown off course when Joe Burrow suffered a calf injury in the summer.

Understandably, the team was cautious with the injury and held him out until their game in Week 1 versus the Cleveland Browns. That time on the sidelines has had a major impact so far as the offense has gotten off to a sluggish start this season, and that is likely to continue following a new report on Burrow’s lingering calf injury.

Joe Burrow stats (2023): 304 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 56.9 Completion %, 70.6 passer rating

Joe Burrow’s calf injury could be something he deals with for weeks

Credit: USA Today Network

On Sunday morning, NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport gave an update on the QB’s ongoing calf issues. And while he offered some hope that he might play on Monday night against the Rams — despite recent reports — his injury will cause him problems at least for the next few games.

“We are not going to know today [Sunday] and may not know right up until around game time,” Rapoport said. “The Cincinnati Bengals want to take a look at Burrow before the game. We’ll see if it ends up being a workout and they have him run around a little bit. But he has been feeling progressively better as we’ve gone through the week. He took a few snaps on Friday, [and] a little bit more on Saturday. But if he plays, he’s likely going to play in pain over the next several weeks.”

Joe Burrow playing in an unexpectedly tough game against the Rams on Monday night is good news for Bengals fans. However, the Pro Bowler’s play has suffered from the injury and it being a problem for several more games doesn’t offer a great outlook for his production in upcoming games.