Cleveland Browns reportedly have an unusual way to get out of Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed contract

The Cleveland Browns made the questionable decision to give quarterback Deshaun Watson a rare fully guaranteed — and massive — contract last year, yet they may not be stuck with it for the entirety of it based on a new report.

Deshaun Watson’s decisions away from the field while a member of the Houston Texans put him, the franchise, and the NFL in a horrible light that left a long-term black eye on the sport. However, the allegations against the three-time Pro Bowler did not scare the Cleveland Browns away from making a blockbuster trade for the signal caller.

Yet, not only did Cleveland give up three first-round picks for the troubled 28-year-old, but they also handed him a five-year, $230 million contract upon his arrival. To get the trade and contract done, the Browns decided to fully guarantee the deal, an unheard-of decision in the league today. That choice has loomed large over the team ever since, especially since he made his return to the field late last season.

In eight games as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Watson has not looked like the star QB from Houston. He has only two more touchdowns than interceptions (nine to seven), has yet to throw for over 300 yards in a game, and his yards a game and passer rating are down significantly from his days in Houston. It has many Browns fans worried they are locked into a lesser version of the QB for several more seasons.

Deshaun Watson stats (Browns): 8 games, 1,491 passing yards, 9 TD, 7 INT, 76.2 rating

Cleveland Browns have a suspension clause to void Deshaun Watson’s contract

However, there may be an unexpected way for the Browns to get out of the deal. On Sunday morning, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that if the over $35,000 he was fined for an unsportsmanlike call and two unnecessary roughness penalties last week had been turned into a suspension, it might have opened the door to a way for Cleveland to void Watson’s contract.

“Specifically, the contract generally voids all future guarantees for any suspension imposed by the NFL. It then applies an exception for two specific types of suspensions imposed for violating on-field playing rules. The guarantees do not void if: ‘Player is suspended for not more than one game for violation(s) of the Official NFL Playing Rules, or Player is suspended for violation(s) of the Official NFL Playing Rules that, in Club’s sole opinion, results from non-egregious conduct.'” – Mike Florio

In simpler terms, Deshaun Watson’s deal can be voided by the organization if he is suspended for two or more games for violations of on-field rules, or if the team views what caused a one-game suspension as egregious.

Florio notes that, of course, the NFLPA would fight the strategy tooth and nail, and there might be rival teams who don’t want to see the Cleveland Browns get out of the deal. Nevertheless, it could be an option if Watson never returns to the player he once was.