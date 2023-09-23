Joe Burrow expected to be out for Monday’s game against Los Angeles Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals not only lost another game last Sunday, but they might have lost their starting quarterback for at least one game after Joe Burrow tweaked his recently injured calf. While he did some work on Friday, Burrow hasn’t gotten a full practice in since.

Officially the Bengals have Burrow listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, but there are other reasons to believe his status is more on the doubtful side, or possibly worse.

It all began with the Bengals signing practice squad quarterback Reid Sinnett to the active roster on Friday, an indication that the team wasn’t feeling strongly about the health of their starter. Then, on Saturday, Cincinnati doubled down, working out two QBs, before signing former Bengal A.J. McCarron to the practice squad to replace Sinnett’s old position.

But that’s not all. According to Jay Morrison, Burrow’s teammates don’t expect the QB to play on Monday either.

We’ve already seen Ja’Marr Chase’s take on the matter, who doesn’t anticipate Burrow joining him in the lineup as the Bengals look for their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Tee Higgins spent part of his media session Thursday hyping up backup QB Jake Browning, by calling him a “baller.”

If Burrow can’t go, Browning, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2019, will get the start. However, despite being a baller, Browning has attempted just one NFL pass during the regular season.

